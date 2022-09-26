Entornointeligente.com /

!3-year-old Jeamaique Sablon has not been home for three days The mother of Jeamaique Sablon is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of her 13-year-old son, who has not been home for the past three days.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), Leenisha Mitchel made known that the Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) student was last seen by family members on the morning of September 23, 2022, sometime after 11 am.

At the time of his disappearance, the second-form student is said to have been wearing black jeans and a white t-shirt, which bore red prints.

While the Kings Hill resident says it’s not unusual for her son to come in late, she told DNO that he has never stayed away from home for such a long period, which is concerning to the family.

Mitchel also revealed that based on her investigation, her son was last seen with two friends/schoolmates, who have also allegedly not been seen by family members during the same period.

The concerned mother â» who has already reported the matter to the police- is encourage anyone who may know the whereabouts of the teen, to have him return home to his family.

«Jeamaique is a teenager; he is a minor and he should be home. He is too young for this kind of life,» Mitchel stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police station or the family at 1767 614-8151, 617-3155 or 275-3428.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com