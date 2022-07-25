Family rescued after losing way during hike

Entornointeligente.com /

A fam­i­ly of five, in­clud­ing three chil­dren, from Diego Mar­tin, were even­tu­al­ly res­cued by hunters af­ter get­ting lost while on a hike in the Diego Mar­tin for­est on Sat­ur­day evening.

Yes­ter­day, one of the res­cued hik­ers, ten-year-old Kaleb Howard, said it may take a while be­fore he goes hik­ing again.

«No, I’m not go­ing hik­ing again. It may be a long time from now when I get big­ger, but if I have to go again it would be with a lot of peo­ple,» Kaleb said dur­ing an in­ter­view at his Covi­gne Road, Diego Mar­tin home yes­ter­day.

Re­count­ing the or­deal, Howard said he went with his un­cle, aunt and two of his cousins on a hike to the Gauge in the Diego Mar­tin for­est when they got lost at some stage on Sat­ur­day.

«We got lost when we took a wrong turn or some­thing,» he said.

The fam­i­ly was not lost for long though, as they were res­cued by a group of hunters from the Ex­treme Hunters Group who in­ter­vened and took them back to safe­ty. Al­so in­volved in the search for the fam­i­ly were mem­bers of the T&T De­fence Force and vil­lagers.

Ex­pect­ing hik­ing to be on the uptick dur­ing the cur­rent school va­ca­tion pe­ri­od, Hike­Na­tion di­rec­tor Diroy Thomas yes­ter­day gave some ad­vice to peo­ple want­i­ng to con­duct hikes from now un­til Oc­to­ber.

«Do some re­search. Know where you are go­ing, know the topog­ra­phy and the ter­rain and the du­ra­tion, es­pe­cial­ly if you’re go­ing by your­self. Sec­ond­ly, be pre­pared by hav­ing a prop­er break­fast, light lunch and wa­ter, snack and life jack­ets and third­ly, go with a group or guide,» Thomas said.

With re­spect to chil­dren par­tic­i­pat­ing in hikes, Thomas warned «Do not take your eyes off of them. Make sure they all have life jack­ets, med­ica­tion, es­pe­cial­ly those who are asth­mat­ic. Do not take your eyes away from them.»

Thomas al­so sug­gest­ed that coloured cards be used along any path so that steps can be re­traced if need be.

«Your life is more im­por­tant,» Thomas said.

