Family rescued after losing way during hike

A family of five, including three children, from Diego Martin, were eventually rescued by hunters after getting lost while on a hike in the Diego Martin forest on Saturday evening.
Yesterday, one of the rescued hikers, ten-year-old Kaleb Howard, said it may take a while before he goes hiking again.
«No, I’m not going hiking again. It may be a long time from now when I get bigger, but if I have to go again it would be with a lot of people,» Kaleb said during an interview at his Covigne Road, Diego Martin home yesterday.
Recounting the ordeal, Howard said he went with his uncle, aunt and two of his cousins on a hike to the Gauge in the Diego Martin forest when they got lost at some stage on Saturday.
«We got lost when we took a wrong turn or something,» he said.
The family was not lost for long though, as they were rescued by a group of hunters from the Extreme Hunters Group who intervened and took them back to safety. Also involved in the search for the family were members of the T&T Defence Force and villagers.
Expecting hiking to be on the uptick during the current school vacation period, HikeNation director Diroy Thomas yesterday gave some advice to people wanting to conduct hikes from now until October.
«Do some research. Know where you are going, know the topography and the terrain and the duration, especially if you’re going by yourself. Secondly, be prepared by having a proper breakfast, light lunch and water, snack and life jackets and thirdly, go with a group or guide,» Thomas said.
With respect to children participating in hikes, Thomas warned «Do not take your eyes off of them. Make sure they all have life jackets, medication, especially those who are asthmatic. Do not take your eyes away from them.»
Thomas also suggested that coloured cards be used along any path so that steps can be retraced if need be.
«Your life is more important,» Thomas said.
