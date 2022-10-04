Family offers $100,000 to find missing animator

Entornointeligente.com /

The family of Troy Craddock is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information leading to his safe return home.

Craddock, an animator from Upper Marl Road in Kingston 11, has been missing for two weeks and his family is desperate to find him.

«His grandmother is very sick and she is old and he’s her favourite grandchild. We just need some kind of information to let us know where he is; we’re willing to give a reward based on that,» a family member shared with The Gleaner.

The relative said Craddock left home to meet with someone, carrying only his laptop.

His 19-year-old daughter was the last person to see him before he went missing and according to the relative, she is very distraught.

