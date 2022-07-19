Family of missing woman receives anonymous call

After weeks of silence, the family of missing Point Fortin resident Germaine Noel has received an anonymous call that she is Laventille.
However, Noel’s sister Charmaine Noel is concerned that the police is not acting on the information.
Charmaine said the police last contacted her two weeks ago and she is worried that they have given up on finding her sister.
But, her hopes that she will be reunited with her sister has not dwindled.
«I will never give up on my sister, never ever,» she said.
Noel, 44, who is hearing impaired, has been missing for over a month. Noel was last seen via video footage walking along Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on the morning of June 14.
She appeared to be disoriented.
Despite several missing persons posts on social media and flyers distributed in north and south Trinidad, the family has received no tangible evidence of her whereabouts.
However, she said she has received three anonymous calls over the last two weeks from a man claiming that her sister was in Laventille.
The caller claimed that she is staying with two men but he did not want to give her an exact location.
«I tell the police but the police not believing me because they saying why the person cannot say which part in Laventille,» she said.
But, Charmaine said the person is reluctant to disclose details about the address because he is fearful for his life.
She said the person kept asking if they were not coming to get her sister. While the police don’t trust his information, she said he «sounding convincing the way he describe her and how her hair cut,» she said.
Scared to go to Laventille on her own, Charmaine said the police should at least check out the information before dismissing it.
«It is a month and seven days and it is very frustrating. I cannot sleep good in the night.»
She keeps hoping to see her sister in her bedroom.
«I feeling like my whole head paining and if my face getting numb every time I study about she,» she lamented. Charmaine has since passed the information on to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Charmaine at 368-4656 or call the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, or any police station, or via the TTPS App.
