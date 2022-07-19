Family of missing woman receives anonymous call

Entornointeligente.com /

Af­ter weeks of si­lence, the fam­i­ly of miss­ing Point Fortin res­i­dent Ger­maine Noel has re­ceived an anony­mous call that she is Laven­tille.

How­ev­er, Noel’s sis­ter Char­maine Noel is con­cerned that the po­lice is not act­ing on the in­for­ma­tion.

Char­maine said the po­lice last con­tact­ed her two weeks ago and she is wor­ried that they have giv­en up on find­ing her sis­ter.

But, her hopes that she will be re­unit­ed with her sis­ter has not dwin­dled.

«I will nev­er give up on my sis­ter, nev­er ever,» she said.

Noel, 44, who is hear­ing im­paired, has been miss­ing for over a month. Noel was last seen via video footage walk­ing along Har­ris Prom­e­nade, San Fer­nan­do, on the morn­ing of June 14.

She ap­peared to be dis­ori­ent­ed.

De­spite sev­er­al miss­ing per­sons posts on so­cial me­dia and fly­ers dis­trib­uted in north and south Trinidad, the fam­i­ly has re­ceived no tan­gi­ble ev­i­dence of her where­abouts.

How­ev­er, she said she has re­ceived three anony­mous calls over the last two weeks from a man claim­ing that her sis­ter was in Laven­tille.

The caller claimed that she is stay­ing with two men but he did not want to give her an ex­act lo­ca­tion.

«I tell the po­lice but the po­lice not be­liev­ing me be­cause they say­ing why the per­son can­not say which part in Laven­tille,» she said.

But, Char­maine said the per­son is re­luc­tant to dis­close de­tails about the ad­dress be­cause he is fear­ful for his life.

She said the per­son kept ask­ing if they were not com­ing to get her sis­ter. While the po­lice don’t trust his in­for­ma­tion, she said he «sound­ing con­vinc­ing the way he de­scribe her and how her hair cut,» she said.

Scared to go to Laven­tille on her own, Char­maine said the po­lice should at least check out the in­for­ma­tion be­fore dis­miss­ing it.

«It is a month and sev­en days and it is very frus­trat­ing. I can­not sleep good in the night.»

She keeps hop­ing to see her sis­ter in her bed­room.

«I feel­ing like my whole head pain­ing and if my face get­ting numb every time I study about she,» she lament­ed. Char­maine has since passed the in­for­ma­tion on to the Hunters Search and Res­cue Team.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion about her where­abouts are asked to con­tact Char­maine at 368-4656 or call the po­lice at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, or any po­lice sta­tion, or via the TTPS App.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com