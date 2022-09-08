Family of missing man can’t ID him as body goes ‘missing’ as FSC

Entornointeligente.com /

Rel­a­tives of Pi­paro land­lord Dar­ius Jer­ry­band­han are wait­ing in tor­ture to be told when they will be able to see a body found in Cen­tral Trinidad to de­ter­mine whether it’s him.

When they went to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre (FSC) on Mon­day, they were told the body was not there and could pos­si­bly be at a fu­ner­al home.

Jer­ry­band­han, 49, a fa­ther of three, was dis­cov­ered miss­ing on Sep­tem­ber 4 af­ter his com­mon-law wife Sheena Quin­lan re­turned to their Stone Road home af­ter va­ca­tion­ing by her fa­ther in Clax­ton Bay for al­most a month. His grey Toy­ota Hilux van was al­so miss­ing but the house was not ran­sacked.

In an in­ter­view yes­ter­day, Quin­lan said she last spoke with him on Au­gust 10, when she and their eight-year-old daugh­ter left to vis­it her fa­ther. She said calls to his phone went unan­swered, but she was not con­cerned be­cause she thought he had mis­placed his phone. How­ev­er, when she re­turned home she ob­served the prop­er­ty ap­peared «aban­doned.»

Neigh­bours told her they last saw him about three weeks pri­or and his ten­ants al­so gave a sim­i­lar time­line. How­ev­er, she sub­se­quent­ly found out through so­cial me­dia that a body fit­ting her hus­band’s de­scrip­tion was found in Bras­so on Au­gust 14 and con­tact­ed the po­lice.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, the body was found in a plas­tic bag dumped in a dense­ly forest­ed area at Bras­so Ca­paro Val­ley Road.

She said the po­lice told them to go to FSC on Mon­day to iden­ti­fy the body.

Re­call­ing what hap­pened when she got there, Quin­lan said, «They told us that they can’t find the body so give them a cou­ple of days and when they do find it they will call us back again to view the body and pos­si­bly iden­ti­fy if it is him.

«They said that the vol­ume of bod­ies in the morgue and the time that has passed, they most like­ly placed the body in a fu­ner­al home, so right now we just try­ing to find out ex­act­ly which fu­ner­al home they could pos­si­bly iden­ti­fy, so we just wait­ing.»

But up to yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, no one had called.

«It is tor­ture, I mean the wait­ing but we are be­ing pa­tient with the po­lice and with the peo­ple to find him. They said that they will and we keep try­ing to be hope­ful,» she added.

To­geth­er for the past 11 years, Quin­lan said they moved in­to the house five years ago af­ter his fa­ther was mur­dered. She re­called that in Sep­tem­ber 2014, her fa­ther-in-law Ma­hadeo Jer­ry­band­han, 74, a Hin­du palm read­er and US cit­i­zen who was on va­ca­tion here, was shot in the head while in the yard at their San Fer­nan­do home. The killer was nev­er caught. She said that prop­er­ty is now be­ing rent­ed out by her hus­band.

While she is still hop­ing her hus­band is alive, Quin­lan said they want clo­sure. She did not know why any­one would want to hurt her hus­band, as he was «good with every­body,» and trust­wor­thy.

«He was a per­son that if you not talk­ing to him, he will still go out his way and talk to you. He is not a per­son to have any or be any­way with any­body, he is not like that he was a per­son to talk to every­one.»

Quin­lan added, «For some­body to do this to him, if this is him, this is evil, this is pure evil, this is all I can say.»

How­ev­er, she said a few years ago, their home was bur­glarised and they in­stalled CCTV cam­eras. How­ev­er, she said some­one cut the cam­era wires.

Jer­ry­band­han has two adult daugh­ters from a pre­vi­ous re­la­tion­ship.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

