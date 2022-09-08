Family of missing man can’t ID him as body goes ‘missing’ as FSC

Relatives of Piparo landlord Darius Jerrybandhan are waiting in torture to be told when they will be able to see a body found in Central Trinidad to determine whether it’s him.
When they went to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) on Monday, they were told the body was not there and could possibly be at a funeral home.
Jerrybandhan, 49, a father of three, was discovered missing on September 4 after his common-law wife Sheena Quinlan returned to their Stone Road home after vacationing by her father in Claxton Bay for almost a month. His grey Toyota Hilux van was also missing but the house was not ransacked.
In an interview yesterday, Quinlan said she last spoke with him on August 10, when she and their eight-year-old daughter left to visit her father. She said calls to his phone went unanswered, but she was not concerned because she thought he had misplaced his phone. However, when she returned home she observed the property appeared «abandoned.»
Neighbours told her they last saw him about three weeks prior and his tenants also gave a similar timeline. However, she subsequently found out through social media that a body fitting her husband’s description was found in Brasso on August 14 and contacted the police.
According to a police report, the body was found in a plastic bag dumped in a densely forested area at Brasso Caparo Valley Road.
She said the police told them to go to FSC on Monday to identify the body.
Recalling what happened when she got there, Quinlan said, «They told us that they can’t find the body so give them a couple of days and when they do find it they will call us back again to view the body and possibly identify if it is him.
«They said that the volume of bodies in the morgue and the time that has passed, they most likely placed the body in a funeral home, so right now we just trying to find out exactly which funeral home they could possibly identify, so we just waiting.»
But up to yesterday afternoon, no one had called.
«It is torture, I mean the waiting but we are being patient with the police and with the people to find him. They said that they will and we keep trying to be hopeful,» she added.
Together for the past 11 years, Quinlan said they moved into the house five years ago after his father was murdered. She recalled that in September 2014, her father-in-law Mahadeo Jerrybandhan, 74, a Hindu palm reader and US citizen who was on vacation here, was shot in the head while in the yard at their San Fernando home. The killer was never caught. She said that property is now being rented out by her husband.
While she is still hoping her husband is alive, Quinlan said they want closure. She did not know why anyone would want to hurt her husband, as he was «good with everybody,» and trustworthy.
«He was a person that if you not talking to him, he will still go out his way and talk to you. He is not a person to have any or be anyway with anybody, he is not like that he was a person to talk to everyone.»
Quinlan added, «For somebody to do this to him, if this is him, this is evil, this is pure evil, this is all I can say.»
However, she said a few years ago, their home was burglarised and they installed CCTV cameras. However, she said someone cut the camera wires.
Jerrybandhan has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.
