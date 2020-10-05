Family feud between Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate plays out in on-field violence

Ramsey delivers brutal blow on Tate With 10:33 remaining, the Giants faced a 10-9 deficit on third-and-3. Quarterback Daniel Jones looked to Tate in the flat on a play-action pass. Tate caught the ball short of the line of scrimmage where Ramsey met him

For Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey , it’s personal.

The two have off-field beef after Ramsey reportedly left Tate’s sister last year while she was pregnant with their second child together.

That personal drama played out on the field Sunday during and after the Los Angeles Rams ’ 17-9 victory over the New York Giants . Things started to get chippy in the fourth quarter on a critical third-down play.

Ramsey delivers brutal blow on Tate With 10:33 remaining, the Giants faced a 10-9 deficit on third-and-3. Quarterback Daniel Jones looked to Tate in the flat on a play-action pass. Tate caught the ball short of the line of scrimmage where Ramsey met him.

The Rams Pro Bowl cornerback known more for his elite coverage skills delivered a hit on Tate that would have made the late, great Sean Taylor proud, driving the Giants receiver into the ground 4 yards short of the line of gain. It was a violent, legal hit.

— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020 Drama carries over postgame The Rams went on to add another touchdown to secure the win. Shortly after the final whistle, this happened.

This is how Giants-Rams ended 😲

— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 4, 2020 It’s hard from that angle to tell what’s going on. According to reporters on the scene, Tate and Ramsey were in the middle of the scuffle.

Here’s another angle from the press box provided by Spectrum L.A.’s Nikki Kay.

— Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) October 4, 2020 Ramsey wanted more? That apparently wasn’t the end of it. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Ramsey sought out Tate postgame and waited for him outside the Giants locker room.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL

— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020 NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero said the league would take a look at the interaction, but suspensions are unlikely.

The NFL will review today’s postgame scuffle between #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and #Giants WR Golden Tate, but as now, no suspensions are anticipated, I’m told. Fines could be coming.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020 Meeting a year in the making Sunday’s game was the first time the two players have met on a field since the breakup between Ramsey and Tate’s sister Breanna. At the time of the split, Tate alluded to consequences on social media.

He know he gonna have to see me.

— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019 He also confirmed to the New York Post what the drama was about.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate said last October .

View photos Simmering personal drama between Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey boiled over on the field Sunday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) More From the look of Sunday’s action, Ramsey was ready to respond.

Neither player addressed the issue in the game’s immediate aftermath.

