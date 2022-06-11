Falklands War: Royal Marines in UK honor commando units that yomped 56 miles across the Islands

Entornointeligente.com /

The yomp has been immortalized by the iconic picture of the commando flying the Union Jack as they started the 56 mile march to the mounts surrounding Stanley Royal Marines from all over the United Kingdom have taken part in marching challenges, repeating the 56 miles (90km) across three days, which 42 Commando yomped back in June 1982 during the last week of the Falkland Islands war

Such was the case across Dartmoor, both to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict and to raise money for the Royal Marines charity.

The Yomp Team from L Company, 42 Commando were joined by the remainder of Lima Company to yomp the final 5.6 miles from Yelverton to the Dewerstone.

Some of the Commando units across the UK tackled the 56 miles in under three days, some ran the distance, some hiked it, to honor those who served bravely 40 years ago.

Likewise members of the Royal Marines Reserve Scotland completed the 56-mile trek around Fife in a repeat of the famous yomp completed by 45 Commando before the assault on the Two Sisters in 1982. Their journey started in Dundee along the coast from 45 Commando’s home at RM Condor.

On their yomp, each of the marines carried a 25-kilo bergen – not as heavy as those who crossed the Falklands four decades ago but challenging enough.

The yomp in 1982 was forced following the sinking of the Atlantic Conveyor carrying several Chinook helicopters lost in the bombing of the merchant navy vessel in San Carlos water, when the landing of British troops.

