Falklands' Stanley Penguins U12, the Golden team of ice hockey Cup in Chile

In the final game Stanley Penguins beat the Vikings from Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego 7-0. On Saturday and following five days of intense competition the ice hockey Endemic Celebration Cup 2022, came to an end with an extraordinary triumph for the Falkland Islands Under 12 team, Stanley Penguins, who won gold in their category. In the final game, they beat the Vikings from Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego 7-0.

The three categories Cup was played in Punta Arenas, Chile with the participation of teams from the Falkland Islands, Rio Grande, Argentina, Iquique, north of Chile and hosts from Magallanes.

In the adults category, Anhur from Iquique in a much disputed match finally beat Punta Arenas local team Warriors, 2-1. Stanley Penguins managed the third place.

One of the extraordinary things of the Endemic Cup organized by Magallanes with collaboration from the Falklands Hockey Association is that most teams at home do not play in ice rings but play with rollers, such is the case of the Falklands, making the U12 an even greater feat, since it was also their first international competition.

The Magallanes Hockey Union was represented by the Kotaix, Aonikenk and Warriors clubs, with the Kotaix taking the gold medal in the U16, after beating Anhur from Iquique, 6-5. Magallanes Warriors managed the third position. Ricardo Velásquez Espíndola, president of Magallanes Warriors said the competition fully achieved what had been organized. “We wanted everybody to enjoy fair play and good spirits, comradeship, and display their abilities and enthusiasm, and I’m sure we managed it”.

He added there were no serious injuries, no inconveniences, no problems and all supporters behaved and cheered their teams. “I also believe all teams felt they were welcomed, they enjoyed competing, so we are very pleased with their participation and with the overall organization of the Endemic Cup”.

The public that attended the games was “far beyond numbers we expected, so it was also a great plus”.

Finally Velasquez Espindola mentioned that “the crowd from the Falklands are most willing to continue working with us and really enjoyed coming to Punta Arenas, likewise with the Vikings and the Anhur”.

But for the Falklands Stanley Penguins it was only the first competition of their season, since they are now expected in Miami for another international tournament, the Amerigol Latam Cup which takes off next Thursday alongside teams from Central and South America.

From the Falklands, Government House sent their congratulations to the whole delegation, but particularly with the U12.. «Feeling quite emotional. Their first ice competition and against all the odds and fantastic competition, they’ve pulled it off. So unbelievably proud. #u12 #icehockey #puq #puntaarenas #falklands #falklandislands.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

