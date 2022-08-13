Falklands Day celebrated in Parliament with Islands' flag flying at New Palace Yard

Entornointeligente.com /

MLAs Leona Roberts and Mark Pollard with Sir Richard Hoyle and a Falklands Flag Following on instructions from the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the flag of the Falkland Islands in flying at New Palace Yard, to mark Falklands Day, when the first sighting of the Islands in 1592.

The Chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink said “it is an honor for the people of the Falkland Islands, veterans and their families that in this 40th anniversary year, the Falklands flag will fly from Parliament on Falklands Day, 14th August”

Sir Richard said that “today we are flying the flag of the Falkland Islands in New Palace Yard to mark Falklands Day, as well as the Tristan da Cunha flag to mark the island’s forthcoming Anniversary Day on Sunday”.

Captain John Davis made the first recorded sighting of the Falklands on his ship The Desire. The Islands honor the ship on the flag and our the motto ‘Desire the Right’. “We hope everyone has a fantastic Falklands Day”

