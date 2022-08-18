Falkland Islands announces limited power cut and water disruption

Entornointeligente.com /

The PWD thanks the public for their cooperation and apologizes for any inconvenience Upcoming power cut. The Power & Electrical Section would like to inform the public that there will be a power cut on Thursday 18 August from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm, the following areas will be affected:

• Barrack Street between St Mary’s Walk and Ross Road • Police Cottages • The Town Hall

This power outage is weather dependent.

The PWD Power & Electrical Section would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused. .

Water disruption. The PWD Water Section would like to inform the public that on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 August a section of Davis Street between Villiers Street and Dean Street will be closed.

This is to allow for works to be done on a water connection, and households will not experience any loss of water. Access to properties around the area will be maintained and pedestrian paths will be maintained at all times.

The PWD Water Section would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

In related news the Falklands’ Executive Council announced that during its meeting on July 26, the purchase of a new 1.6MW generator for the power station was approved.

Following discovery of a generator set at Stanley Power Station being unsafe for use during a strip down and overhaul, options were investigated for repair or to run the old generator at a reduced load, but this was not advised for safety.

The cost of a new Bergen Engine was redacted in the ExCo paper, but it was stated that the funds are to be found from this year’s budget to replace the 35 year old generator, as an emergency purchase.

It is also noted that a dispensation from the tender process will occur, as there is no time – alongside the 36 week lead time – to tender for the generator.

The recommended option of purchasing the new engine, the paper stated, will «reduce the load on the other conventional plant and allow the IPS (Interim Power Station) to last longer.»

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

