Hong Kong arrests several for violating security law at university protest

At least eight people have been arrested over an unauthorised protest as Beijing and Hong Kong clamp down further on dissent in the city, following last year’s national security law aimed at curbing anti-government sentiment. In this file image, university students wearing black graduation gowns, helmets and protective masks stage a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus on November 19, 2020. (AP Archive) Hong Kong authorities have arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorised protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. Such ceremonies are often used as a way for students to express political views.

Some protesters had called for Hong Kong's independence, and held up signs that read “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” which are considered to have secessionist notions and are outlawed under the city’s national security law.

HONG KONG: CRACKDOWN OVER CUHK STUDENT PROTEST IS BLATANT ATTACK ON HUMAN RIGHTS

📢 📢 Chanting political slogans, singing songs and waving flags should never be crimes

THREAD 👇 pic.twitter.com/jsmtfpYmmq

— Amnesty International Hong Kong (@amnestyHK) December 7, 2020 Two district councillors arrested

Police said they arrested eight people for an unauthorised protest and inciting secession, but did not specify who they were.

“We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference

Arthur Yeung, a graduate from the university who also ran in the city’s district council elections last year, is suspected to be among those arrested

A post on Yeung’s Facebook page said he was arrested at his home on Monday morning

Two district councillors, Isaac Lee and Eason Chan, were also arrested, according to posts on their respective Facebook pages

The eight arrested are currently being investigated by national security officers, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post, which cited unnamed sources

The arrests come as Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city, following Beijing’s imposition of national security law in Hong Kong in June aimed at curbing months of political unrest and anti-government protests last year

US sanctions

The crackdown has prompted accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. It also has triggered warnings that the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business center and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities

In response, the US has imposed sanctions on more than 10 Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Asked about a report that the US might sanction more officials, a Chinese government spokesperson in Beijing said that China would respond to any US action with countermeasures

“We have made it clear many times that China has always resolutely opposed and strongly condemned US interference in China’s internal affairs and the so-called sanctions against Chinese personnel on the basis of the Hong Kong issue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

