Facts and figures about the Queen’s funeral

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral today cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world.

Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of her death on September 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland, of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

— 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including US President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Jamaica’s Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, the British monarch’s local representative, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are also among the guests.

— 800: Guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

