Factors that influence ocean freight rates

Elevated freight rates have had an enormous impact on the shipping industry and, by extension, the world over the past two years.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prolonged and, in some instances, worsened challenges to the global supply chain system, which continues to reel from the impact of increased demand, container shortages, port congestion, increased fuel rates, and the war in Ukraine, among others.

As a result, freight rates, which are largely determined by supply and demand, have been driven up considerably throughout that period, leading to higher charges which usually pass from importers to consumers. With some ease coming from improvements to congestion, capacity and consumer demand as nations increasingly move towards adjustments to the pandemic, there has been some reprieve, much to the relief of consumers. This is due to those ordering cargo doing so earlier than usual to avoid peak holiday season delays – which typically begin in August – that mired the sector over the past two years.

Additionally, the Freightos Baltic Index reveals that a 40-foot container shipped from China to the United States West Coast costs US$5,400, a 60 per cent decrease from January of this year, despite still being above pre-pandemic levels. The index notes that the rate peaked at more than US$20,000 just a year ago.

With the freight industry susceptible to these fluctuations and shocks, understanding the dynamics that affect prices can help retailers anticipate rate adjustments more easily. Today, the Shipping Industry takes a closer look at some of the factors which impact ocean freight rates.

