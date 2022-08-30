Fabien Allen ready to represent West Indies again

Entornointeligente.com /

The left-hand­ed spin bowler and right-hand­ed bats­man dis­closed in a state­ment that his griev­ing process fol­low­ing the death of his fa­ther was be­hind the «per­son­al rea­sons» ex­pla­na­tion giv­en by Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) for his un­avail­abil­i­ty dur­ing the Windies’ home sea­son.

«As some of you may know, I lost my fa­ther to can­cer this year and it has been a very dif­fi­cult time for me and my fam­i­ly. He was my biggest fan and I’m glad he [got to] see me liv­ing my dream as a pro­fes­sion­al crick­eter.

«While I haven’t nec­es­sar­i­ly made it clear why I didn’t make my­self avail­able for se­lec­tion dur­ing the re­cent sum­mer sched­ule, it was im­por­tant for me to wrap up my griev­ing process and spend some time with my fam­i­ly,» said Allen, who made his in­ter­na­tion­al de­but in Oc­to­ber 2018 in an ODI against In­dia.

«Crick­et West In­dies sup­port­ed the whole process and I re­al­ly want to thank John­ny Grave [chief ex­ec­u­tive] and Jim­my Adams [di­rec­tor of crick­et] for their con­sid­er­a­tion. I would like to take this op­por­tu­ni­ty to make it clear that I will al­ways want to rep­re­sent my coun­try and the West In­dies,» the Ja­maican added.

Allen ex­plained that af­ter lay­ing his fa­ther to rest, he im­me­di­ate­ly had to fo­cus on the In­di­an Pre­mier League (IPL) in which he played for Mum­bai In­di­ans. He said while that kept him busy and fo­cused, he knew that af­ter the tour­na­ment was over in May, he need­ed to take some time off from the game.

«As a pro­fes­sion­al ath­lete, you learn to put things back and move on quick­ly, but it has been es­pe­cial­ly dif­fi­cult for me in the last cou­ple months. I’m very grate­ful to the Mum­bai In­di­ans fran­chise for al­low­ing me the time to han­dle my per­son­al arrange­ments and be­ing flex­i­ble with my sched­ule,» he said.

Allen, the lead­ing run scor­er in the in­au­gur­al THE 6IX­TY tour­na­ment last week, will rep­re­sent Ja­maica Tallawahs at the Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) which starts on Wednes­day.

He said he has pre­pared him­self phys­i­cal­ly and men­tal­ly for the CPL «and hope­ful­ly the T20 World Cup if se­lect­ed lat­er this year». The T20 World Cup is sched­uled to be played in Aus­tralia from Oc­to­ber 16 to No­vem­ber 13.

«The best of Fabi­an Allen is yet to come. I know I have the op­por­tu­ni­ty to be one of the best bat­ting all­rounders in the world and I’m look­ing for­ward to show­ing it to every­one,» he said.

Allen has rep­re­sent­ed West In­dies in 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is and amassed 467 runs. He has al­so tak­en 31 wick­ets, 24 of them in T20Is.

