Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday, already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump «historic» levels of rain.

Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) possible in isolated areas.

«It’s time to take action and be concerned,» said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner.

Fiona was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island’s southwest corner.

