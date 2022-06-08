Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 122.4 +2.96 +2.48% Brent Crude • 10 mins 123.7 +3.13 +2.60% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.544 +0.251 +2.70% Heating Oil • 10 mins 4.312 -0.009 -0.20% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.191 +0.034 +0.81% Louisiana Light • 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95% Bonny Light • 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86% Opec Basket • 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26% Mars US • 15 hours 113.1 -0.26 -0.23% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.191 +0.034 +0.81% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 115.6 +0.07 +0.06% Murban • 2 days 119.1 +0.21 +0.18% Iran Heavy • 2 days 116.2 +0.46 +0.40% Basra Light • 190 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 125.6 +0.50 +0.40% Bonny Light • 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86% Girassol • 2 days 124.1 +1.85 +1.51% Opec Basket • 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36% Western Canadian Select • 11 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87% Canadian Condensate • 11 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75% Premium Synthetic • 11 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77% Sweet Crude • 11 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78% Peace Sour • 11 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 11 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80% Light Sour Blend • 11 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76% Central Alberta • 11 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65% Giddings • 2 days 109.8 +0.75 +0.69% ANS West Coast • 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06% West Texas Sour • 2 days 113.4 +0.54 +0.48% Eagle Ford • 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65% Kansas Common • 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92% Buena Vista • 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 5 mins Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 35 mins Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won’t Be Lifted Anytime Soon 1 hour Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 2 hours Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 2 hours Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years 3 hours U.S. Solar Industry Slams Biden for «Pittance» In Tariff Relief 4 hours Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 20 hours Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build 22 hours Trading Giant Trafigura Sees Oil Headed To $150 This Year 23 hours Noway’s Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike 24 hours Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects 1 day Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch 1 day U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92 1 day Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts 1 day Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices 2 days Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect «Blistering Hot Summer» 2 days Russia’s Oil Export Earnings Set To Decline On Heavily Discounted Urals 2 days Russia Sanctions U.S. Energy Secretary 2 days More Iranian Crude May Be Coming To World Markets 2 days Kurdistan Defies Iraq’s Federal Court Ruling On Oil Resources 2 days Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Looting Grain To Sell Elsewhere 2 days Biden To Waive Tariffs On Some Solar Panel Imports To Boost Stalled Projects 2 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump To New Record Of Over $4.80 Per Gallon 2 days Kazakhstan Could Be Forced To Halt Gas Exports In 2023 2 days India Seeks Even More Russian Oil 2 days Libya’s Biggest Oilfield Resumes Production 2 days U.S. To Ease Venezuela Oil Restrictions For Europe: Report 5 days U.S. Increases Biofuel Blending Requirements 5 days Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More 5 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever 5 days Ukraine Hikes Interest Rates To 25% To Boost Budget Revenues 5 days Judge: U.S. Must Conduct Climate Review Of Leases Before Drilling Can Commence 5 days Switzerland Risks Power Shortages Next Winter 5 days Central U.S. May Face Power Outages During Peak Summer Demand 5 days EU Adopts Ban On Russian Seaborne Oil Imports, Cargo Insurance 5 days Biden Set To Visit Saudi Arabia To Discuss High Oil Prices 5 days Ukraine Could Shut Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant If It Loses Control 5 days Brazil Moves Closer To Petrobras Privatization 6 days U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax 6 days Russia Claims Its Oil Production Will Rebound In June 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) – Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 18 hours «Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories» by John Kemp via Zero Hedge 2 days ESG Topic – «German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing» – ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever 16 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 4 days «How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?» by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 21 hours «Russia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin» by Reuters via Yahoo News…but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story. 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com