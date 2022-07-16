Extended maternity leave a welcome step

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The announcement by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr. Nigel Clarke, of an increase in maternity leave time as well as the introduction of paternity leave within the public sector goes well for the challenged institution of the family in Jamaica.

According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, Jamaica recorded a 17.1 per cent decline in its birth rate between 2011 and 2021. Overall, there has been a decrease in family growth in Jamaica. This government policy if effectively put in place could lessen the decline in Jamaican families.

The additional time for those in the public sector could possibly be an added incentive for busy, working women to consider having children; given the increased time being offered to accommodate the child in the early days. In addition, introducing paternity leave, if made available without discrimination, could reinforce the spirit of fatherhood.

