Explosions rock US base in eastern Syria: reports

American soldiers stand near military trucks at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria, on March 23, 2019. [Photo/Agencies] DAMASCUS — Several explosions rocked a US military base in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Saturday night, the country’s state news agency SANA reported.

Clouds of smoke followed the explosions that rattled the US base in the al-Omar oil field in Deir al-Zour, SANA said, adding it hadn’t been clear about the nature of the explosions.

The US warplanes intensified air patrols after the explosions, SANA noted.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that the pro-Iran militias didn’t fire at the base this time, which is the largest US base in Syria.

In August, the pro-Iran militias carried out drone attacks on the base as part of the exchange of fire between the US forces and the pro-Iran militias in Deir al-Zour.

