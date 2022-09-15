Experts warn of increasing food insecurity

While Caricom Heads of Government are working towards investing and improving the agriculture industry through their 25 by 2025 initiative, the region’s current state of food security is said to be worsening.
The grim revelation was made during the virtual launch of the fifth round of the Caribbean Food Security and Livelihood survey yesterday.
The survey rounds were conducted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report analysed data collection which took place from July 19 to August 12, 2022 and compared findings with survey rounds conducted in April 2020, June 2020, February 2021 and February 2022.
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia was listed among the causes of the contractions.
«Supply chain disruptions due to the onset of conflict in Ukraine have decelerated that positive economic development,» it said.
The latest report also suggested that climbing inflation, in particular, is having a negative impact on the region’s socio-economic recovery, impacting food consumption and diets.
«Respondents in the Caribbean showed the worst food consumption pattern since April 2020. The further deterioration of food consumption patterns has led to greater food insecurity and will affect Caribbean people’s nutrition,» the survey said.
According to the United Nation’s World Food Programme Caribbean representative Amy Chong, studies indicated that at least 4.1 million in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean were now either moderately or severely food insecure.
«Although slightly less respondents are losing their jobs, more are having to resort to alternative and secondary income sources to cover the increase in the cost of living. The inability to cover foods and other essential needs has vastly preceded the fear of illness and unemployment as the main worries when compared to results six months ago,» Chong said.
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization’s sub-regional officer Dr Renata Clarke meanwhile said swift measures are needed to bridge gaps in both the food and energy markets. Failure to do so, she warned, could be dire.
«We in the Caribbean have to reclaim our own narrative about food systems, it’s not enough that we produce more food, we have to produce more smartly,» Clarke said.
The report also unearthed that the food insecure population in the region has increased by 1.4 million, almost doubling since the start of the pandemic.
