Expert witnesses don’t prove Crown’s case – defence

A defence lawyer in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial argued Wednesday that the prosecution’s expert witnesses, including the ballistic expert, did not strengthen the Crown’s case.

«The expert witnesses who should have been deemed or found to be objective witnesses did not advance the case any further,» Kymani Brydson said.

He made the argument while insisting that the prosecution had failed to establish its burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt against his two clients, defendants Tomrick Taylor and Daniel McKenzie.

During the ballistic expert’s testimony, it was disclosed earlier in trial that a handgun that was reportedly recovered from the alleged bodyguard of reputed One Don gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan featured in three of the 10 murders linked to the gang.

The handgun, a .45 Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol, was reportedly taken from defendant Tareek ‘CJ’ James in November 2017 during a shoot-out with the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

