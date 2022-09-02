Expect to pay more at the pumps in 2023, if oil prices remain high

AKASH SAMAROO
Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the Government cannot sustain the current fuel subsidy if oil prices remain as is.
Speaking during the Spotlight on the Economy Forum today, Minister Imbert said for the financial year 2022, Government would have paid some TT$2.6 billion (TT$2,645,924,710.35) to subsidise fuel.
With crude oil prices currently at US$90 dollars a barrel, Government anticipates that next year’s subsidy will be around $500 million less. That’s of course taking into consideration that the subsidy was adjusted downwards on April 19, 2022, which saw an increase at the pumps.
However, the Minister believes this is still too much.
Today, he announced that Government is looking at capping the fuel subside at $1 billion, which is less than half of the $2.18 billion ($2,182,131,271.51) projected for 2023’s subsidy.
Minister Imbert said Government must set a limit for the next financial year so that the money saved can go towards other purposes.
