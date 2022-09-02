Expect to pay more at the pumps in 2023, if oil prices remain high

Entornointeligente.com /

AKASH SAMA­ROO

Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert says the Gov­ern­ment can­not sus­tain the cur­rent fu­el sub­sidy if oil prices re­main as is.

Speak­ing dur­ing the Spot­light on the Econ­o­my Fo­rum to­day, Min­is­ter Im­bert said for the fi­nan­cial year 2022, Gov­ern­ment would have paid some TT$2.6 bil­lion (TT$2,645,924,710.35) to sub­sidise fu­el.

With crude oil prices cur­rent­ly at US$90 dol­lars a bar­rel, Gov­ern­ment an­tic­i­pates that next year’s sub­sidy will be around $500 mil­lion less. That’s of course tak­ing in­to con­sid­er­a­tion that the sub­sidy was ad­just­ed down­wards on April 19, 2022, which saw an in­crease at the pumps.

How­ev­er, the Min­is­ter be­lieves this is still too much.

To­day, he an­nounced that Gov­ern­ment is look­ing at cap­ping the fu­el sub­side at $1 bil­lion, which is less than half of the $2.18 bil­lion ($2,182,131,271.51) pro­ject­ed for 2023’s sub­sidy.

Min­is­ter Im­bert said Gov­ern­ment must set a lim­it for the next fi­nan­cial year so that the mon­ey saved can go to­wards oth­er pur­pos­es.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com