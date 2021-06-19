Expect more rain

Barbadians can expect more rain within the coming months.

This was highlighted by Director of the Barbados Meteorological Services, Dr. Sabu Best as he spoke during a recent press conference.

“There appears to be a uptick on trending for increased precipitation to be gone in next ten to 14 days, so we can expect more and more rain. That heavy downpours, pretty much saturated a lot of areas, and so any further inch or two of rain on that can easily flood, a lot of locations,” he said.

“There’s no need to panic. We’ve been through this like last year with all those excessive rainfall events, we just have to be vigilant keep our own areas and our communities and stuff clean and drainage and so on.

“But going outside of June, where are we heading to the rest of the year, we’re moving, not to be too technical, but we’re moving into the time of the year or the season which is expected to be more conducive for heavy rains. Full stop.”

Best stated that based on the work the Barbados MET had been doing and from their deterministic model runs and starts, especially going into August and September, they would have seen even more peaks of rainfall coming.

“So, building our resilience is not just about building for near term, it’s about building it for months down the road. We have to be ready and be prepared for what’s to come. But like I said, the Prime Minister, what’s to come so far is no indication that it’s going to be like last night. But if that does happen, which is a freak event and odds are and chances of that happening again is very, very slim,” he said.

