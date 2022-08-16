Exhale and Cyber Nation launched

Entornointeligente.com /

[email protected]

On Au­gust 9, cel­e­brat­ed car­ni­val king, Pe­ter Samuel and his team, Ki­net­ic Mas Lim­it­ed (KML), launched their 2023 Mas pre­sen­ta­tion, Ex­hale and Cy­ber Na­tion, at 41 Al­ber­to Street, Wood­brook, Port-of-Spain, con­fi­dent that it will be «The Best Ever.»

Af­ter cop­ping the Band of Year ti­tle in 2020 with renowned de­sign­er, Pe­ter Min­shall, Ki­net­ic has de­cid­ed to fo­cus on the next gen­er­a­tion of mas mak­ers as well as mas­quer­aders. This year’s pre­sen­ta­tion is de­signed by young and vi­brant de­sign­ers, Sudesh Ram­saran, Chelsea Nao­mi Fras­er, and Don­na Dove,» ex­haled KML.

Car­ni­val 2023 will be graced with cos­tumes on both Mon­day and Tues­day. Mon­day will be the big Ex­hale.

Ex­hale and Cy­ber Na­tion cre­atives: Sudesh Ram­saran gained ex­pe­ri­ence at the Bar­barossa, Min­shall’s Callaloo Com­pa­ny and Mc Far­lane’s Mas Camp, and did pro­duc­tions for UK, Bermu­da, Toron­to, Mi­a­mi, St Kitts, Bar­ba­dos and Ja­maica. He’s cur­rent­ly in­stalled as KML’s prin­ci­pal de­sign­er for 2023. Don­na Dove is a cer­ti­fied fash­ion de­sign­er from the Fash­ion In­sti­tute of Tech­nol­o­gy (F.I.T), NY. Her cre­ations are said to be eclec­tic, and she spe­cialis­es in the look, Wear­able Art. Dove has been for the last 11 years, the cre­ative di­rec­tor for Pag­wah Mas—a Trinidad-based J’ou­vert band in Brook­lyn, NY. Pag­wah Mas took J’ou­vert cul­ture to the Con­ti­nent of Africa: Mo­ro­co for 2017 for the fes­ti­val VISA for mu­sic; Ivory Coast 2018 for the MASA fes­ti­val; then cre­at­ed its own fes­ti­val (J’ou­vert fest) in Sene­gal 2019. «My self-ad­mit­ted colour­ful lifestyle is an­oth­er sauce of in­spi­ra­tion.»

Chelsea Fras­er is the win­ner of the adult cat­e­go­ry of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Red Cross So­ci­ety’s En­er­gy De­sign­er’s Com­pe­ti­tion 2020, and part of her prize pack­age was an op­por­tu­ni­ty to de­sign el­e­ments for the band’s pre­sen­ta­tion. Fras­er re­cent­ly com­plet­ed the DIA Lab­o­ra­to­ry pro­gram by CARIRI, and was of­fered a schol­ar­ship for Stephen Ed­wards Pro­duc­tion to de­vel­op her skills in com­put­er il­lus­tra­tion and an­i­ma­tion. She stat­ed, «My dream is to cre­ate some­thing that will live on for­ev­er, even when I’m gone.»

Prin­ci­pal de­sign­er Ram­saran ex­pressed that Cy­ber Na­tion speaks to the ear­ly 90s and his hope is that sea­son­al mas­quer­aders would find some nos­tal­gia while new mas­quer­aders would get a taste of how mas felt and look back then.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com