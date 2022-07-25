Executive action, not executive talk

Entornointeligente.com /

The role of any po­lit­i­cal ad­min­is­tra­tion is to im­prove on the per­for­mance of its pre­de­ces­sor. To do so re­quires a re­al­is­tic as­sess­ment of the chal­lenges fac­ing the na­tion and to iden­ti­fy ap­pro­pri­ate cor­rec­tive mea­sures to ad­dress the un­der­ly­ing weak­ness­es. Trinidad and To­ba­go has stood at this cross­road since 2015. The econ­o­my is now emerg­ing from eco­nom­ic de­pres­sion be­cause en­er­gy ex­port prices have im­proved, not through any im­prove­ment in pro­duc­tion or pro­duc­tiv­i­ty.

Cit­i­zens and the po­lit­i­cal lead­er­ship ought not to be de­ceived by the il­lu­sion of suc­cess caused by the buoy­an­cy of en­er­gy prices. Whilst the war in Ukraine is like­ly to drag on, mar­kets are be­gin­ning to ad­just, and take cor­rec­tive mea­sures that will re­duce en­er­gy con­sump­tion. In­ter­na­tion­al­ly, in­fla­tion is a grow­ing threat to eco­nom­ic sta­bil­i­ty and will im­pact this coun­try’s cost of liv­ing if we con­tin­ue with the high lev­el of im­ports.

Our liv­ing stan­dards de­clined as in­comes re­mained stag­nant even if in­fla­tion re­mained mod­er­ate. The ev­i­dence sug­gests that in­fla­tion has be­gun to trend up­ward. Vi­o­lent crime and the preva­lence of firearms have led to a high mur­der rate, adding to a sense of un­ease and de­clin­ing con­fi­dence. De­clar­ing crime a pub­lic health emer­gency does not ad­dress the un­der­ly­ing is­sues. In this con­text, in­fla­tion is both an eco­nom­ic and a po­lit­i­cal event, as it has the po­ten­tial to lead to in­sta­bil­i­ty.

For­mer Aus­tralian Prime Min­is­ter Paul Keat­ing once not­ed that the on­ly pur­pose of politi­cians and po­lit­i­cal par­ties is to safe­guard cit­i­zens while mak­ing the re­quired changes to the fab­ric of their economies and so­ci­eties. The po­lit­i­cal game is on­ly about ef­fect­ing changes. Politi­cians who are in the busi­ness of pol­i­tics but not in the busi­ness of change fail their com­mu­ni­ties bad­ly.

The pub­lic is look­ing for an­swers to the so­cial and eco­nom­ic chal­lenges. Cit­i­zens want to know that the wa­ter sit­u­a­tion will im­prove and that the roads will be re­paired in the north and in the south. They do not want to be told that they must fix their own pot­holes. Cit­i­zens want to know that se­ri­ous gun crimes will be re­duced, and the gen­er­al law­less­ness abat­ed. They want to know that ef­fec­tive eco­nom­ic poli­cies are be­ing im­ple­ment­ed to achieve a ris­ing tide of eco­nom­ic growth and that pub­lic funds are not be­ing si­phoned off in­to pri­vate pock­ets.

Pass­ing the buck and blam­ing the pub­lic ser­vice is not a cred­i­ble strat­e­gy go­ing for­ward. Whilst pub­lic ser­vants are re­spon­si­ble for man­ag­ing an ex­ist­ing sys­tem, politi­cians are elect­ed to achieve change. To achieve change re­quires cred­i­ble, de­ci­sive ac­tion to move things along. The Pro­cure­ment Act, for ex­am­ple, was passed sev­en years ago but re­mains large­ly a pipe dream, with on­ly 17% of the main pub­lic or­gan­i­sa­tions re­spond­ing to the reg­u­la­tor on their state of readi­ness. This does not in­di­cate a de­ci­sive plan of ac­tion. Nei­ther does the low state of readi­ness of se­cu­ri­ty cam­eras with no date by which they will be re­paired.

These are telling sig­nals that speak to a state of un­readi­ness to ad­dress deep­er and more press­ing is­sues. Plan­ning does not deal with fu­ture de­ci­sions, but with the fu­ture caused by de­ci­sions made to­day and the fol­low up ac­tion to bring these de­ci­sions in­to be­ing. The rel­e­vant ques­tion is not sim­ply what shall be done to­mor­row, but what must be done to­day to pre­pare for to­mor­row. To achieve change re­quires ex­ec­u­tive ac­tion, not ex­ec­u­tive talk.

