12 abril, 2019
Exclusive: EU tariffs to target 20 billion euros of U.S. imports – diplomats

Entornointeligente.com / BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has drawn up a list of U.S. imports worth around 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) that it could hit with tariffs over a transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute, EU diplomats said on Friday.
