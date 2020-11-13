Liaoning snaps Qingdao three-game winning streak

Entornointeligente.com /

Liu Zhixuan of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes for a lay-up during the 12th round match between Qingdao Eagles and Liaoning Flying Leopards at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Nov. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) — The Liaoning Flying Leopards tamed the Qingdao Eagles 105-99 in the 12th round of the 2020-21 season of the Chinese Basketball Association league (CBA) here on Friday, ending Qingdao’s three-game winning streak.

Led by O. J. Mayo, Liaoning established a 25-20 lead in the first quarter, while their key player Guo Ailun was absent due to a foot injury.

Launching an 8-0 run, the Eagles managed to turn over the table and grabbed a four-point advantage as the second quarter ran out

As Darius Adams rested for a period in the third quarter, the Flying Leopards tied the game 69-69

Mayo continued his shining performance in the last quarter and helped Liaoning regain an 11-point lead. Adams tried to turn the tables again beyond the arc, but Mayo put a dampener on Qingdao’s rally

Five players scored in the double-digits on the Liaoning side, as Mayo got a CBA career-high 48 points, center Han Dejun contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Zhao Jiwei finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds

For Qingdao, Adams collected 39 points and eight assists, Liu Chuanxing took 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Yang Jinmeng added 10 points

“This is the last game of the first phase. We lost it and we will learn from it,” said Wu Qinglong, coach of Qingdao

“We didn’t find our tempo in the first half without Guo, but managed to limit Adams with defense. I’m proud of my players,” said Liaoning coach Yang Ming. Enditem

