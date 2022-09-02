Ex-New York Cop Gets 10-year Sentence For Role In US Capitol Riot

Entornointeligente.com /

An ex-New York City police officer who assaulted law enforcement officials during the January 6 Capitol riots has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Thomas Webster, 56, was convicted in May on multiple charges, including assaulting police and violent and disorderly conduct. More than 850 people have been charged over their involvement in the attack. But the sentence handed down Thursday is the longest imposed on anyone over their role in the riots. A federal jury in New York previously rejected Webster’s argument that he had been acting in self-defence when he swung a metal flagpole at an officer and tackled another to the ground, holding him in a chokehold.

