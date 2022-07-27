Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

Entornointeligente.com /

By AMY FOR­L­I­TI | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A fed­er­al judge on Wednes­day sen­tenced two for­mer Min­neapo­lis po­lice of­fi­cers who were con­vict­ed of vi­o­lat­ing George Floyd’s civ­il rights to lighter terms than rec­om­mend­ed in sen­tenc­ing guide­lines, call­ing one «tru­ly a rook­ie of­fi­cer» and de­scrib­ing the oth­er as «a good po­lice of­fi­cer, fa­ther and hus­band.»

U.S. Dis­trict Judge Paul Mag­nu­son sen­tenced J. Alexan­der Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to 3½ years for their roles in Floyd’s killing on May 25, 2020, af­ter then-Of­fi­cer Derek Chau­vin pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine min­utes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and even­tu­al­ly grew still. The killing, cap­tured in by­stander video, sparked protests world­wide and a reck­on­ing of racial in­jus­tice.

Kueng pinned Floyd’s back, Thao held back con­cerned by­standers, and a fourth of­fi­cer, Thomas Lane, held Floyd’s feet. Lane was sen­tenced last week to two years — al­so be­low guide­lines and a sen­tence that Floyd’s broth­er Philonise called «in­sult­ing» — while Chau­vin was sen­tenced ear­li­er to 21 years.

The low­er sen­tences for Kueng and Thao raise ques­tions about whether they would con­sid­er a plea deal or risk a state court tri­al on Oct. 24, when they face counts of aid­ing and abet­ting sec­ond-de­gree mur­der and sec­ond-de­gree manslaugh­ter.

Sen­tenc­ing guide­lines on the fed­er­al counts called for 4¼ to 5¼ years for Kueng and 5 ¼ to 6 ½ years for Thao. For both men, pros­e­cu­tors ar­gued for sen­tences with­in that range or longer, ar­gu­ing in Kueng’s case that he «didn’t say a word» as Floyd lay dy­ing. They al­so dis­put­ed that Thao’s role was mi­nor, with pros­e­cu­tor LeeAnn Bell say­ing he had «a bird’s-eye view of what was go­ing on» with Floyd pinned to the pave­ment and had «years on the force» that meant he should have known bet­ter. She said Thao some­times looked di­rect­ly at Floyd and at times had by­standers telling him ex­act­ly what was hap­pen­ing.

The fed­er­al gov­ern­ment brought the civ­il rights charges against all four of­fi­cers in May 2021, a month af­ter Chau­vin was con­vict­ed of mur­der and manslaugh­ter in state court. They were seen as an af­fir­ma­tion of the Jus­tice De­part­ment’s pri­or­i­ties to ad­dress racial in­equities in polic­ing, a promise made by Pres­i­dent Joe Biden be­fore his elec­tion. And they came just a week af­ter fed­er­al pros­e­cu­tors brought hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Ah­maud Ar­bery in Geor­gia and an­nounced two sweep­ing probes in­to polic­ing in two states.

Mag­nu­son said there was no ques­tion that Kueng, who is Black, vi­o­lat­ed Floyd’s rights by fail­ing to get off him when Floyd be­came un­re­spon­sive. But he al­so held up what he called «an in­cred­i­ble num­ber» of let­ters sup­port­ing Kueng that he said came from oth­er of­fi­cers.

«You were tru­ly a rook­ie of­fi­cer,» Mag­nu­son told Kueng.

Thao, who is Hmong Amer­i­can, was sen­tenced at a sub­se­quent hear­ing, where he spoke for more than 20 min­utes, fre­quent­ly quot­ing scrip­ture as he said his ar­rest and time in jail led him to turn to­ward God but did not di­rect­ly ad­dress his ac­tions or of­fer any words to the Floyd fam­i­ly. Thao — like Lane and Kueng — re­mains free on bond but spent sev­er­al weeks in jail af­ter his 2020 ar­rest on the state charges.

Mag­nu­son again held let­ters sup­port­ing the for­mer of­fi­cer, in­clud­ing one that he said had 744 sig­na­tures, and cit­ed what he called Thao’s «com­plete­ly clean record.»

«You had a dif­fi­cult child­hood and have done well to be­come a good po­lice of­fi­cer, fa­ther and hus­band,» the judge said.

Mark Osler, a pro­fes­sor at the Uni­ver­si­ty of St. Thomas School of Law and for­mer fed­er­al pros­e­cu­tor, said ahead of Wednes­day’s sen­tenc­ing hear­ings that Kueng and Thao would like­ly seek a plea deal on the state charges that won’t ex­ceed the fed­er­al sen­tence and will let them serve the sen­tences con­cur­rent­ly.

Kueng and Thao can still ap­peal their fed­er­al con­vic­tions. If they plead guilty in state court, any fed­er­al ap­peal would be moot, said Mike Brandt, a crim­i­nal de­fense at­tor­ney who has been fol­low­ing the case. But it’s al­so hard to win a fed­er­al ap­peal, he said.

«Those are some of the cal­culi they are go­ing to have to make in terms of, `Do I go to tri­al and risk some­thing worse? Do I think I have a good shot at ap­peal on the fed­er­al case?’» Brandt said.

Lane, who is white, plead­ed guilty to a state charge of aid­ing and abet­ting sec­ond-de­gree manslaugh­ter and is await­ing sen­tenc­ing in that case. He was al­lowed to re­main free on bond af­ter his fed­er­al sen­tenc­ing.

Chau­vin, who is white, was sen­tenced to a 22 1/2-year state sen­tence in ad­di­tion to his fed­er­al sen­tence. Those sen­tences are be­ing served si­mul­ta­ne­ous­ly.

As­so­ci­at­ed Press/Re­port for Amer­i­ca re­porter Tr­isha Ahmed con­tributed.

