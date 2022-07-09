Ex-Clansman accused for court July 22 on gun charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Damaine Elliston, who was freed recently at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, is to appear in court on July 22 on allegations of illegal gun possession.

Elliston was ordered remanded when he attended a virtual hearing before the St Catherine Parish Court Friday.

The authorities used the virtual method to reduce any possible security threat surrounding his physical appearance.

Elliston was on trial with other alleged members of the gang.

But the 27-year-old was found not guilty in May after the prosecution conceded that there was insufficient evidence against him.

