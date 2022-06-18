Events calendar announced for Carnival in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

The Carnival in Jamaica National Stakeholders Committee has unveiled the official calendar of events for the 2022 carnival season.

«We are mindful of the significant economic loss our country has suffered from not hosting Carnival in Jamaica and its related events, which generate billions of dollars annually, with many small and medium tourism enterprises benefiting from the celebrations. Therefore, as the country continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce that we are forging ahead with plans for the 2022 season of Carnival in Jamaica,» said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

«Jamaica has not hosted a carnival since April 2019 due to the pandemic. Therefore, we look forward to seeing an even bigger carnival celebration this year, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on tourism arrivals and earnings,» added Bartlett.

The season kicks off with pre-events such as Hard Wine, Bacchanal Rum for Breakfast, and Soca Vs Dancehall, which will take place from June 24-26, and will include the grand carnival road parade on July 10.

Other events in July include Xodus Tailgate, SunKissed, Bacchanal J’ouvert, Duck Work, PM: The Official Pre-Mas Fête, Xodus Remedy, and the post-carnival road parade event — Big Wall.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

