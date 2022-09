Europe’s Scramble For Oil And Gas Is Causing A Tanker Shortage

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 17 mins 85.75 +0.02 +0.02% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.43 +0.43 +0.47% Murban Crude • 15 mins 93.71 +0.59 +0.63% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.845 +0.093 +1.20% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.487 +0.023 +0.93% Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Opec Basket • 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64% Mars US • 10 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.487 +0.023 +0.93% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75% Murban • 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38% Iran Heavy • 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86% Basra Light • 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17% Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14% Girassol • 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40% Opec Basket • 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87% Western Canadian Select • 1 hour 64.11 +0.60 +0.94% Canadian Condensate • 1 hour 87.51 +0.60 +0.69% Premium Synthetic • 1 hour 85.76 +0.60 +0.70% Sweet Crude • 1 hour 82.91 +0.60 +0.73% Peace Sour • 1 hour 79.61 +0.60 +0.76% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 1 hour 79.61 +0.60 +0.76% Light Sour Blend • 1 hour 80.91 +0.60 +0.75% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 hour 89.86 +0.60 +0.67% Central Alberta • 1 hour 79.21 +0.60 +0.76% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00% Giddings • 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00% ANS West Coast • 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17% West Texas Sour • 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01% Eagle Ford • 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00% Kansas Common • 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours Oil And Gas Permitting In The U.S. Slows Down 10 hours 10 Million Barrels Of SPR Crude Going Up For Sale For November Delivery 11 hours Iran Aggressively Discounts Crude In Bid To Seize Back Market Share 12 hours Gasoline Prices See Longest Downward Streak Since 2015 13 hours Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Will Last For Two And A Half Months 14 hours Porsche IPO Set To Become Europe’s Largest Listing In Over A Decade 15 hours Central Banks Eye Another Interest Rate Hike This Week 16 hours German Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down After Reported Leak 16 hours Businesses Concerned As EU Proposes Crisis Supply Chain Rules 17 hours The UAE Plans To Ramp Up Its Oil Production Capacity 18 hours The Energy Crisis Is Pushing Germany Into A Recession 19 hours Global Oil Demand Dropped By Over 1 Million Bpd In July 1 day German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply 1 day The World’s Largest Floating LNG Platform Restarts Production 3 days What Iran Should Do If JCPOA Fails 3 days 33% Of All UK Exporters To EU Vanish Due To Brexit-Related Red Tape 3 days U.S. And EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge 4 days Octopus Expands Wind Energy Holdings With Investments In Germany And UK 4 days Massive Kazakh Oilfield Weeks Away From Restoring Output 4 days Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks 4 days U.S. Climate Chief Calls On Africa To Slash Emissions 4 days No Help Coming For New England Governors With Winter Fuel Supply 4 days Lithium Prices Soar To All-Time High 4 days Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil 4 days Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar 4 days Oil Refineries In China Struggle With Outages And Weak Demand 4 days Germany Seizes Control Of Russian-Owned Refinery 4 days Brazil Is Trying To Boost Diesel Imports From Russia 5 days Germany’s Tesla Plant Is Facing Yet Another Hurdle 5 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build 5 days Russia Says Natural Gas Exports To EU Will Drop By 33% This Year 5 days German Regulator Warns Of Severe Gas Shortage In A Cold Winter 5 days Shell’s Renewable Director Steps Up As New CEO 5 days Russia’s Largest Oil Producer Boosts Profits Despite Sanctions 5 days China’s Oil Demand Could Climb On New Fuel Export Quotas 5 days U.S. Railway Strike Averted At The Eleventh Hour 5 days Rail Dispute Could Trigger An Energy Shortage In The Northeast 5 days Oil Gains On Crossed Economic Wires 5 days U.S. Producer Prices Index Drops On Lower Gasoline Prices 6 days Offshore Drilling Rates Jump, Could Rise Further To $500,000 Per Day 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 9 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 9 hours Wind droughts 4 days «Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall» – The New York Post 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021 11 days «Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions» – Bloomberg 17 hours Beware the Left’s ‘Degrowth’ Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good) 10 days Biden’s Plan to Checkmate China 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com