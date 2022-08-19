Europe Looks To Reduce Dependence On China’s Critical Minerals

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 15 mins 91.48 +0.98 +1.08% Brent Crude • 15 mins 97.30 +0.71 +0.74% Murban Crude • 20 mins 97.08 +0.04 +0.04% Natural Gas • 15 mins 9.254 +0.066 +0.72% Gasoline • 15 mins 3.024 -0.002 -0.06% Louisiana Light • 1 day 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 1 day 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 1 day 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Mars US • 18 hours 87.80 +2.04 +2.38% Gasoline • 15 mins 3.024 -0.002 -0.06% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 262 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 1 day 98.22 +2.49 +2.60% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 1 day 70.12 +2.34 +3.45% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 76.01 +2.00 +2.70% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 92.26 +2.00 +2.22% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 90.51 +2.00 +2.26% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 88.41 +2.00 +2.31% Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.56 +2.00 +2.39% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 87.66 +2.00 +2.33% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 91.21 +2.00 +2.24% Central Alberta • 10 hours 85.86 +2.00 +2.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 1 day 95.50 +2.35 +2.52% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Giddings • 1 day 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% ANS West Coast • 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05% West Texas Sour • 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 87.00 +2.50 +2.96% Kansas Common • 1 day 80.75 +2.50 +3.19% Buena Vista • 1 day 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 1 hour Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 2 hours Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 2 hours China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 21 hours U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 22 hours Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 22 hours Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 23 hours U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 1 day Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 1 day Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 1 day India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 2 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 2 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 2 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 2 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 2 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 2 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 2 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 2 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 2 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 3 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 3 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 3 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 3 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 3 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 3 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 3 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 3 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 3 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 4 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 4 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 4 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 4 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 4 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 4 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 4 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 4 days Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 4 days Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 4 days Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 4 days Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 1 day «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 2 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 1 hour PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 23 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 23 hours The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses

Find us on:

France Announces Emergency Renewable Energy Package As energy costs continue toâ¦

UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales The UK has made someâ¦

The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution The renewable revolution is facingâ¦

Home Alternative Energy Renewable Energy Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Europe Looks To Reduce Dependence On China’s Critical Minerals By Charles Kennedy – Aug 19, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) aims to make the European economy more resilient by diversifying supply chains. ERMA’s activities are expected to increase the production of raw and advanced materials. China could reduce exports of critical materials, as authorities said in the latest five-year plan. Join Our Community While the European Union and the UK are trying to shake off dependence on Russian oil and coal in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is also taking steps to reduce its dependence on China for critical minerals and rare earth elements that are crucial to the energy transition.

China is the dominant player on the markets for the materials used in solar panels, batteries, and magnets. European countries have recently ramped up efforts to establish local supply chains and diversify imports away from one dominant supplier, especially if this supplier is Russian ally China.

The EU has created the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), which aims to make Europe economically more resilient by diversifying its supply chains, creating jobs, and attracting investments to the raw materials value chain. By 2030, ERMA’s activities are expected to increase the production of raw and advanced materials and address Circular Economy by boosting the recovery and recycling of Critical Raw Materials.

The UK, for its part, unveiled last month a Critical Minerals Strategy, which sets out a plan to secure the UK supply chains, by boosting domestic capability, attracting investment, and playing a leading role in solving global challenges with the UK’s international partners.

According to the European Commission, China provides 98% of the EU’s supply of rare earth elements (REE).

«The risks associated with the concentration of production are in many cases compounded by low substitution and low recycling rates,» the Commission says.

China could reduce exports of critical materials, as authorities said in the latest five-year plan that the country would cut overseas shipments to meet the rise in demand domestically, Deutsche Welle noted earlier this year.

Germany’s economy, Europe’s biggest, became more dependent on China during the first half of 2022, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters .

«The German economy is much more dependent on China than the other way round,» Juergen Matthes, who authored the study, told Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022 Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com