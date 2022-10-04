EU Parliament Approves Common Charging Cable From 2024

Entornointeligente.com /

European MPs have voted for a law requiring all new portable devices to use the same type of charging cable. Smartphones and tablets, including the Apple iPhone and iPad, would have to use a USB-C charger from 2024, while laptop manufacturers would have until 2026 to make the change. There were 602 votes in favour and 13 against, with eight abstaining. Member states are expected to grant approval on October 24, before the rule is signed into law at the parliament. Following a provisional agreement by the European Union, in June 2022, the UK government told BBC News it was not currently considering introducing a common charging cable. But under the current post-Brexit arrangements, the new regulation could apply to Northern Ireland.

