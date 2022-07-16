EU delegation to visit Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – A two-member delegation from the European Union is to arrive in Jamaica on Monday for a three-day visit aimed at deepening political relations.

«The strength of the EU-Jamaica partnership rests on shared values and a commitment to democratic principles, international law and effective multilateralism. The EU wants to engage more with Jamaica and with the Caribbean to promote peace and security, partner on the digital and green transitions and ensure economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,» said Javier Niño Pérez, Deputy Managing Director of the Americas at the European Union External Action Service.

«I’m looking forward to visiting Jamaica and meeting with the Government’s representatives to take stock of our bilateral relations and to identify key areas of common interest where we can further strengthen our ties,» said Pérez.

The other member of the delegation is Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director General of International Partnerships at the European Commission.

Marianne Van Steen, EU Ambassador to Jamaica said the mission would help to redefine the EU-Jamaica partnership.

