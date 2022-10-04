EU delegation awarded for contribution to T&T

The Delegation of the European Union to T&T has been recognised with an award for its significant contributions to this country’s development over four decades.
The relationship between the European Union and T&T began in 1976 with a focus on infrastructure and has since evolved over the years into an equal partnership that tackles a broad spectrum of issues to advance the nation’s social and economic framework.
The award was presented by SWF&CO International Public Relations to Peter Cavendish, Ambassador of the European Union to T&T.
This was in recognition of the EU’s «Capacity Building Partnerships with Local Communities and NGOs».
These are key areas of the EU Delegation’s work for which they received the award:
1. Building resilience in the SME Sector through initiatives and policy development that encourage the country’s competitive business strategy.
2. Addressing the needs of the most vulnerable groups and communities through poverty reduction programmes, which included 600 micro-projects benefiting over 10,000 participants, and strengthened the social services delivery unit of the Office of the Prime Minister.
3. Strengthening of Medical Laboratory Services in the Caribbean and funding of the National HIV/ AIDS strategic plan programme.
4. Defending human rights, equality and diversity together with leading advocacy groups dedicated to protecting LGBTQI, women, youth, migrant and other marginalised communities.
5. Supporting crucial infrastructural development to encourage growth in various sectors, including works on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Navet Dam, UWI St. Augustine campus buildings and rural electrification.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian