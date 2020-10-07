2 teen girls missing

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two teen girls have been reported missing in Kingston and St James. An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Renee Brown of Goldsmith Villa, Kingston 7, who has been missing since Saturday, October 4.

She is of a dark complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Renee was last seen at home about 3:00 pm, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renee Brown is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

And an Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dejonae Little of Flanker, St James who has been missing since Monday, September 28

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall

Reports from the Coral Gardens Police are that Dejonae was last seen at home about 11:15 am wearing a multi-coloured dress, black sandals and a brown knapsack. She has not been heard from since

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dejonae Little is being asked to contact the Coral Gardens Police at 876-953-2229, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station

