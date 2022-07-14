Estwick: Urgent solutions needed to fix performances

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGE­TOWN, Guyana – As­sis­tant coach Rod­dy Es­t­wick said Wednes­day it was crit­i­cal West In­dies ur­gent­ly found so­lu­tions to the prob­lems plagu­ing their One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al per­for­mances, af­ter slip­ping to an­oth­er se­ries de­feat to Bangladesh.

West In­dies were ham­mered by nine wick­ets af­ter mus­ter­ing a pal­try 108 off 35 overs – their sec­ond low­est-ever to­tal against the Tigers – to go two-nil down in the three-match se­ries.

The de­feat was their sec­ond in four days af­ter los­ing the open­er by six wick­ets on Sun­day af­ter a sim­i­lar lackus­tre bat­ting ef­fort where they man­aged on­ly 149.

«Just a week ago we were win­ning the Test se­ries, we were win­ning the T20 se­ries,» Es­t­wick told re­porters.

«We come here, we’re two-down in this ODI se­ries – we’re ob­vi­ous­ly very, very, very dis­ap­point­ed but you’ve got to try and lift the group.

«The key thing is not to al­low the con­fi­dence to drain out of the group. We’ve got to find a way to lift peo­ple, we’ve got to find a way to have open dis­cus­sions and come up with so­lu­tions that will move us for­ward.

«We’re still plan­ning for the 2023 [World Cup]. We know the ar­eas we’re falling down in, we know that teams are go­ing to come and bowl a lot of spin against us and we’ve got to find ways to make sure we get bet­ter at ro­tat­ing the strike and dif­fer­ent things like that.»

The toss has played a key role in both match­es, Bangladesh call­ing cor­rect­ly on both oc­ca­sions and opt­ing to bowl on Guyana Na­tion­al Sta­di­um pitch­es with plen­ty of mois­ture, due to the heavy re­cent rain here.

How­ev­er, Es­t­wick said West In­dies bats­men had failed to adapt, and point­ed to all-rounder Keemo Paul, who top-scored with an un­beat­en 25 on Wednes­day, as the tem­plate for bat­ting in the con­di­tions.

«We didn’t ad­just to the con­di­tions. We ob­vi­ous­ly strug­gled to get any kind of mo­men­tum,» Es­t­wick point­ed out.

«We’re very very dis­ap­point­ed – we can’t make any ex­cus­es. Once you get bowled in­side 50 overs, ob­vi­ous­ly it’s a wor­ry, it’s a con­cern. The play­ers are all very dis­ap­point­ed – [cap­tain Nicholas] Pooran is dis­ap­point­ed, the coach­es are dis­ap­point­ed.

«[The oth­er team] win­ning a toss should not mean you’re go­ing to lose a game. We’ve got to find a way to coun­ter­act these spin­ners, to play this spin a lot bet­ter. They’ve been caus­ing us a lot of prob­lems but it’s not for a want of try­ing. The boys are try­ing.

«It’s find­ing a way that’s go­ing to be very very im­por­tant for us go­ing for­ward. We’ve still got one more game to play – we con­tin­ue to learn and I hope we can take some lessons away from it.»

De­spite the tricky na­ture of the pitch­es, Es­t­wick re­fused to use con­di­tions as an ex­cuse for West In­dies’ poor per­for­mances.

«I don’t want to be too crit­i­cal be­cause peo­ple will say you’ve lost and Bangladesh have bat­ted on them,» Es­t­wick not­ed.

«I thought this one (pitch) was a bit bet­ter than the first match. I thought the first match had a lot of mois­ture.

«But you’ve got to un­der­stand that there’s been a lot of rain around George­town and grounds­men can’t put in as much work as they would like, so you don’t want to be too crit­i­cal.

«Bangladesh have won the toss and they’ve put us in both times. Nor­mal­ly Bangladesh like to try and set a score and put you un­der pres­sure but they’ve gone away from that be­cause of the sur­face.

«But like I said, there’s been a lot of rain and the pitch­es are un­der cov­ers for most of the time and it’s go­ing to be very dif­fi­cult, once you bat first, to get any sort of mo­men­tum.»

The fi­nal ODI is set for Sat­ur­day at the same venue. CMC

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com