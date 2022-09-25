ESPN’s Alexis Nunes remains true to her Jamaican roots

Entornointeligente.com /

Don’t play with Alexis Nunes when it comes to sports – she knows her stuff. As ESPN’s lead Europe-based soccer and cricket reporter, the Jamaican is living out her dreams and constantly crushing goals.

Born at Nuttall Hospital in St Andrew, the eloquent Nunes epitomises the Jamaican national motto ‘Out of Many, One People’. Her father was Jamaican and her mother is from El Salvador, making her a proud ‘Jamaican-Latina’.

As Nunes tells it, her parents met at The University of the West Indies (UWI). Of her mother leaving El Salvador to start a life on The Rock, she says with a laugh, «Love is love, and she fell in love. Left her country and moved to Jamaica and never looked back.»

She accredits her adoration for sports to her father who she says controlled the television in the house when she was growing up. «He always had on cricket and was watching the West Indies. He loved to watch golf and tennis as well.» She rolls her eyes as if to indicate «you might have figured» and, with an assertive motion, adds, «and clearly football».

The Hillel Academy and Campion College alumna always had a love for animals and thought she would become a veterinarian. However, she quickly learned that she was not good with blood and other things that would come with taking care of animals, so opted to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism at UWI’s Caribbean School of Media and Communication.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com