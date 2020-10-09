 Erzieher Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo// TTUTA 'heartened' by SEA results » EntornoInteligente
9 octubre, 2020

TTUTA 'heartened' by SEA results

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA) has ex­tend­ed heart­felt con­grat­u­la­tions to all stu­dents, teach­ers and par­ents fol­low­ing this year’s Sec­ondary En­trance As­sess­ment (SEA) re­sults which were re­leased yes­ter­day.

Com­mend­ing the thou­sands who wrote the ex­am on Au­gust 20 for dis­play­ing re­mark­able re­silience, ded­i­ca­tion and per­se­ver­ance as the coun­try and world nav­i­gat­ed the chal­lenges pre­sent­ed by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic – Tekah-De Fre­itas said de­spite the lock down that had re­sult­ed in schools be­ing closed on March 16, the ex­am stu­dents along with their teach­ers had not fal­tered de­spite the re­stric­tions im­posed.

She said the stu­dents and teach­ers had dis­played a keen sense of de­ter­mi­na­tion and fo­cus as they pre­pared for the ex­am.

A to­tal of 19,201 stu­dents wrote the ex­am this year – of which 50.42 per cent or 9,681 were male; and 49.58 per cent or 9,520 were fe­male.

In ad­di­tion, the 2020 co­hort is the high­est num­ber of stu­dents to have sat the ex­am over the last 11 years. The analy­sis con­tin­ues to dis­play the same trend ob­served since 2010, of more males writ­ing the SEA

Schools were re­opened on Ju­ly 20 af­ter clos­ing on March 15, to al­low the ex­am stu­dents to re­turn to the phys­i­cal class­room set­ting

How­ev­er, class­es had to be sus­pend­ed just two weeks in­to the process af­ter the COVID-19 virus be­gan spread­ing among stu­dents and teach­ers, forc­ing of­fi­cials to bring the arrange­ment to an im­me­di­ate end

De­spite this, the stu­dents and teach­ers shoul­dered on and the re­sults were re­leased to school prin­ci­pals by 8 am yes­ter­day

Re­spond­ing to ques­tions if any dis­crepren­cies or anom­alies had been re­port­ed to TTUTA re­gard­ing the place­ment of stu­dents, Tekah-De Fre­itas said up to 4 pm yes­ter­day, she had not re­ceived any com­plaints or queries from any­one

She added, “From the feed­back I have got­ten, per­sons were sat­is­fied with the grades they got.”

Mean­while, Tekah-De Fre­itas said the dis­tri­b­u­tion of the re­sults had gone smooth­ly as col­lec­tion times had been stag­gered, while san­i­ti­za­tion and so­cial dis­tanc­ing mea­sures had been en­forced at schools

In a re­lease from the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion (MOE) last evening, of­fi­cials ad­vised that stu­dents had been as­signed to sec­ondary schools based on the es­tab­lished place­ment pol­i­cy which com­prised six cri­te­ria in­clud­ing Or­der of Mer­it; Choice of school; Gen­der; Prin­ci­pals’ 20 per cent se­lec­tion; Res­i­dence; and Mul­ti­ple Birth

The MOE ad­vised that stu­dents who were un­suc­cess­ful in ob­tain­ing a score suf­fi­cient for place­ment in­to one of the four schools of their choos­ing – were as­signed based on their place of res­i­dence and avail­abil­i­ty of spaces in the schools with­in their com­mu­ni­ty of res­i­dence.

They added, “If spaces were un­avail­able in the near­est school to the res­i­dence of stu­dents, then they were placed in the next near­est school with avail­able spaces.”

In keep­ing with the Con­cor­dat and the prac­tice of pre­vi­ous years, prin­ci­pals of gov­ern­ment-as­sist­ed sec­ondary schools were per­mit­ted to se­lect 20 per cent of their stu­dent in­take

Stu­dents born af­ter Au­gust 31, 2007 who are younger than 13 years old and whose av­er­age score was 30 per cent or less, but who had not pre­vi­ous­ly sat the SEA – will be re­quired to re­peat the year and re-sit the SEA in 2021.

Stu­dents who at­tained a com­pos­ite weight­ed stan­dard score of 30 per cent or be­low and who were born be­fore Au­gust 31, 2007 or who were do­ing the as­sess­ment for a sec­ond time were placed in a sec­ondary school based on choice of school or res­i­dence

The ex­am com­prised three sub­jects in­clud­ing Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts Writ­ing, Math­e­mat­ics, and Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts.

Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts Writ­ing and Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts, which are in the same cog­nate area, are com­bined and to­geth­er con­tribute the same per­cent­age to the fi­nal score as Math­e­mat­ics.

This is the sec­ond year of SEA with the new test for­mat, which was de­signed to as­sess high­er or­der skills in Math­e­mat­ics (rea­son­ing and analysing), and Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts (for ex­am­ple, in­fer­ring, eval­u­a­tion and ap­pre­ci­a­tion)

In 2020, the mean Math­e­mat­ics score is 52.9. Sim­i­lar­ly, the mean Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts Writ­ing score is 57; and the mean Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts score is 60.7

In 2019, the mean Math­e­mat­ics score was 53.4; the mean Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts Writ­ing score was 50.1 and the mean Eng­lish Lan­guage Arts score was 53.8

The MOE said in 2020, the per­for­mance in SEA was al­so analysed ac­cord­ing to the per­cent­age of stu­dents at­tain­ing three im­por­tant thresh­olds.

The per­cent­age of stu­dents scor­ing above 50 per cent on the SEA in 2020 was 63 per cent, and the per­cent­age of stu­dents scor­ing 30 per cent or be­low was 11 per cent. The per­cent­age of stu­dents scor­ing above 90 per cent was 1.61 per cent.

Of­fi­cials ex­plained that these per­cent­ages are re­flec­tive of a nor­mal dis­tri­b­u­tion of scores for norm-ref­er­enced as­sess­ments that are suit­ed for ac­com­mo­dat­ing the place­ment of stu­dents. In 2019, 52 per cent of stu­dents scored above 50 per cent, with 0.69 per cent scor­ing above 90 per cent, and 13.7 per cent scored 30 per cent or be­low

In 2020 – fe­male stu­dents at­tained the dis­tinc­tion of the Top Three stu­dents in SEA, while the Top Male stu­dent placed sev­enth.

Recog­nis­ing stu­dents from spe­cial schools, the MOE ac­knowl­edged the three top SEA per­form­ers – that be­ing a top male stu­dent; two stu­dents from spe­cial schools; and five stu­dents who ex­celled from schools which have been work­ing hard to im­prove over­all aca­d­e­m­ic per­for­mance

TTUTA: There Will Be No End-of-Term As­sess­ment

Com­ment­ing on the sta­tus of on­line teach­ing and learn­ing which had of­fi­cial­ly be­gun on Sep­tem­ber 7, Tekah-De Fre­itas said, “It is still very dif­fi­cult be­cause we still have stu­dents with­out de­vices and prop­er con­nec­tiv­i­ty.”

Heart­ened that ad­di­tion­al fund­ing had been al­lo­cat­ed to the MOE for the pur­chase of de­vices and to im­prove in­ter­net ca­pa­bil­i­ties, she went on, “We would hope the same would be done for teach­ers be­cause they can­not live on the ex­pec­ta­tion that teach­ers would con­tin­ue to utilise their per­son­al re­sources to fa­cil­i­tate on­line teach­ing.”

Claim­ing that chal­lenges con­tin­ued to be ex­pe­ri­enced re­lat­ing to time man­age­ment and the im­pact on­line teach­ing was hav­ing on the work/life bal­ance of all teach­ers, the TTUTA head said, “We have dis­cussed with the MOE over the past few weeks…an ad­just­ment in the con­tent go be de­liv­ered, time-tabling is­sues and hope­ful­ly these things should be sort­ed out in the next week or so, to al­low teach­ers and par­ents to breathe a lit­tle eas­i­er.”

Tekah-De Fre­itas re­vealed that sim­i­lar chal­lenges con­tin­ued in the area of copy­right and use of text­book ma­te­ri­als – an is­sue for which no res­o­lu­tion seems to be in sight

She in­di­cat­ed there would be no end-of-term as­sess­ment but rather a cu­mu­la­tive as­sess­ment formed from marks col­lect­ed dur­ing the term

Fri­day Is Term’s First Of­fi­cial Day-Off

As one month of on­line class­es drew to a close yes­ter­day – teach­ers em­barked on their first of­fi­cial day off to­day since the new aca­d­e­m­ic term be­gan as they at­tend TTUTA’s an­nu­al dis­trict con­ven­tion…vir­tu­al­ly

World Teach­ers’ Day was cel­e­brat­ed on Oc­to­ber 5

The theme of this year’s con­ven­tion is “Teach­ers Lead­ing in Cri­sis: Re-Imag­in­ing the Fu­ture.”

Tekah-De Fre­itas said dis­cus­sions will take place to­day with in­put from teach­ers on chart­ing the way for­ward in this new nor­mal

There are just over 14,000 pri­ma­ry and sec­ondary school teach­ers across T&T; and an ad­di­tion­al 2,500 teach­ers at the Ear­ly Child­hood Care and Ed­u­ca­tion (EC­CE) lev­el

