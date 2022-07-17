Eric Phillips | Racial inequalities and reparation in Guyana

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana is one of the most intense, nuanced, and racially divided countries in the CARICOM Reparations initiative. It is the only country in the Caribbean, and perhaps in the world, that has an explicit «reparations bill» that was unanimously passed in Parliament by a post-independent society.

Known as the Amerindian Act of 2006, and signed by then President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, on March 14, 2006, 40 years after Independence in 1966, this unanimously passed parliamentary bill gave approximately 60,000 Amerindians (who represented 13.8 per cent of Guyana’s population) a National Toashao’s Council of Amerindian Leaders (now over 200 leaders); an Amerindian Development Fund; and a Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, which in 2015 received eight per cent of the National Budget.

The Amerindian Act of 2006 gave these rights to nine Amerindian Tribes. What the Guyana Reparations Committee has revealed in its Guyana Reparations Story is that three of the nine tribes, the Wai Wais, the Wapishanas, and the Macushis, covered by the Act, came to Guyana 200 years (Wai Wais) to 100 years (Wapishanas and Macushis) after enslaved Africans were brought to Guyana. As a matter of historic record, none of these three tribes were here during the 1763 Berbice Slave Rebellion.

This reality has created racial and political hostilities in the country. The Guyana Reparations Committee contends that reparatory justice for the African enslaved and their descendants in Guyana falls far short of what is deserved for their sacrifice and the contributions they made to Guyana throughout slavery and colonialism. The Committee claims that 18 per cent of Guyana should have been given as a form of reparatory land justice to Africans in Guyana during the Land Commission of Inquiry of 2018.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com