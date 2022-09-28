Erdogan voices displeasure over Russia-backed referendums in east Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

In a wide-ranging interview to a local broadcaster, Türkiye’s President Erdogan also says the US move to lift arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration will not go unanswered and vows to take all steps to protect Turkish Cypriots. There is no comparison in Türkiye and Greece’s standing in NATO, US cannot find another ally like Türkiye, says President Erdogan. (AA) Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced displeasure over referendums in east Ukraine to be annexed to Russia and hoped that the issue would be resolved through diplomacy.

In an interview with CNN Turk on Wednesday, Erdogan said that all counterparts at UN General Assembly have appreciated Türkiye’s mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine, adding that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Erdogan also said: «Ankara expects US to not mislead Greece and stop manipulation of international public opinion against Türkiye.»

«US move to lift arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration will not go unanswered,» Erdogan vowed, adding the US move is «inexplicable.»

He added: «We are taking all necessary steps for security of Turkish Cypriots.»

If UN Security Council acts fairly on Ankara's request for recognition of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we would speed up the process, Erdogan said.

