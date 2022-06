Erdogan: Türkiye aiming to become global healthcare hub

Entornointeligente.com /

Türkiye expects to serve 1.5 million patients next year and is aiming to receive $10 billion in revenue from the global healthcare market, says President Erdogan. Türkiye is one of the world’s top destinations for medical tourism, and Erdogan highlighted the importance of investments in the healthcare sector. (AA) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is aiming to become a global hub for healthcare services.

«We are aiming to turn Türkiye into one of the hubs for healthcare services worldwide,» Erdogan said at the inauguration of the Science, Technologies and Research Centre at Istanbul’s Bogazici University on Friday.

«Hopefully next year, the country will serve 1.5 million patients and is aiming to receive $10 billion in revenue from the global healthcare market,» he added.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of the country's investments in the healthcare sector.

«In the past, our citizens were going abroad for their diagnosis and treatment and now from all around the world, millions of patients are coming to our country and they are spending billions of dollars for their health treatment,» he said.

It is not enough to build hospitals, Erdogan said, and added that «we should also be able to develop and produce medical equipment and systems».

Türkiye is in the second phase of developing its healthcare facilities.

«Hopefully, (in this phase) we will focus our energy on development of those medical equipment,» he said.

