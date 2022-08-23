Erdogan: Steps on Israel ties won’t weaken Türkiye’s support for Palestine

Entornointeligente.com /

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterates the call for a two-state solution at a press conference with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Erdogan says Türkiye continues its longstanding solidarity with Palestine in the «strongest way». (AA) Recent steps to normalise Türkiye’s ties with Israel will not weaken the country’s support for Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

«The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way diminish our support for the Palestinian cause,» Erdogan told a joint news conference in the capital Ankara with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.

Abbas’s three-day visit comes as Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalise ties, including last week’s decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Erdogan said Türkiye continues its longstanding solidarity with Palestine in the «strongest way».

«Türkiye, which has recognised the Palestinian state from the moment it was proclaimed, defends the vision of a two-state solution on every platform,» he added.

Ankara rejects any actions aimed at changing the status of Jerusalem or the Al Aqsa Mosque, said Erdogan, adding: «We conveyed this to our Israeli counterparts.

«Palestine supports Türkiye’s efforts to normalise relations, he said, as Türkiye’s dialogue with Israel will give it a better chance to defend the Palestinian cause.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan welcomed Abbas with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Türkiye's stance on Palestine will not change: Cavusoglu

READ MORE: The normalisation of ties with Israel has another target: Turkey

