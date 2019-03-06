ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will not go back on its agreement to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that Ankara may subsequently look into buying S-500 systems.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters
Erdogan says Turkey will not go back on missile defense deal with Russia
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will not go back on its agreement to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that Ankara may subsequently look into buying S-500 systems.