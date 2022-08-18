Erdogan meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine, trilateral summit with UN chief next

Entornointeligente.com /

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Lviv to discuss with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN’s Antonio Guterres potential steps for a political solution to the Ukraine conflict. Erdogan and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level. (AA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in western Ukraine's Lviv ahead of a trilateral summit also involving UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Erdogan reached Lviv on a daylong visit on Thursday, in a closely watched trip that involves talks on diplomatic solutions to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine — now into its sixth month.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy were expected to discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level at the Potocki Palace.

The meeting marked Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Zelenskyy since Russia's launched its assault on February 24.

Erdogan has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice in recent months, with the Turkish leader taking the lead in mediating between Ukraine and Russia. Delegations from the two sides have earlier met in Türkiye as part of those efforts.

Thursday's trilateral summit in Lviv would focus on potential political steps to bring an end to the deadly fighting in Ukraine. The issue of Ukrainian grain exports, too, would be on the agenda.

According to a United Nations spokesperson, fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — Europe's largest — could feature in the talks.

Kiev and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on or near the plant in southern Ukraine amid concerns over a nuclear accident.

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 18, 2022 UN chief to visit Odessa, Istanbul JCC

As part of his ongoing visit, Guterres will on Friday travel to Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa — one of the ports that has resumed grain shipments after months.

The UN chief will on Saturday visit Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which is overseeing the grain exports under a Türkiye-brokered deal.

Ankara has coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a sea corridor from Ukraine for grain exports, drawing international praise for its mediator role in a breakthrough that is expected to ease global food shortages as well as inflation.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed the landmark agreement on July 22 to resume exports blocked since the start of the fighting.

The Istanbul-based JCC is tasked with carrying out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours.

Comprising representatives of Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, the centre also ensures the safety of sea routes used by ships carrying foods items and fertilisers from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Odessa, on Guterres’s itinerary, is one of the ports from where exports have started. The others are Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi.

