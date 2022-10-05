Erdogan: Greece seeking US help against Türkiye won’t stop Ankara

Entornointeligente.com /

President Erdogan criticises Greece’s policy of illegal refugee pushbacks and its hostile approach toward Ankara, vowing Türkiye will «do what is necessary.» «Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion,» says President Erdogan. (AA) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Greece's prime minister for seeking help from the US against Türkiye, saying «we will always do what is necessary.»

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the Turkish leader pointed out Athens' policy of deadly pushback against refugees.

«We are seeing how they [Greek coast guards] bury those poor people in the seas in Aegean, Mediterranean from the Greek ferries. Does the world voice about that? No. Our frigates are reaching them and saving them from the sea. Because we are Muslims and we are fulfilling the requirements of our religion,» Erdogan said.

The Turkish president highlighted the Greek government's hostile approach toward Türkiye.

«Greek Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] is asking for help from the US. Against what? Against Türkiye. Whatever you do, we will always do what is necessary, we are ready to do it,» Erdogan said.

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Deadly pushbacks

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable refugees, including women and children.

European Union has remained silent against Athens' pushback policy. Frontex, which facilitates border patrol coordination in Europe, appears to turn a blind eye to Greece's practices in the region.

Videos and witnesses have exposed how Greek border guards beat refugees, take their money and leave them naked in the winter.

On September 28, multiple news outlets, citing PM Mitsotakis, said Greece is confident about the support from the US and European Union against Türkiye.

READ MORE: EU border agency 'covered up' Greek pushbacks

The Turkish Coast Guard said it rescued more than 15,000 refugees or migrants from sea in 2021 who suffered pushbacks by Greece, its «de facto'' policy that violates the European Convention on Human Rights pic.twitter.com/o2DeuOgB9T

— TRT World (@trtworld) February 3, 2022 Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com