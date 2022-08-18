EOG fails to find oil in Trinmar acreage

In another major blow to T&T’s energy sector, EOG Resources’ first exploration well in its Trinidad Northern Area (TNA) is a dry hole.
The Business Guardian has confirmed from multiple sources in a position to know, that the exploration well failed to find any hydrocarbons and industry experts say while exploration failures happen all the time, this well was crucial in proving up a theory that could have potentially added tens of millions of barrels in recoverable reserves to T&T.
The Business Guardian was told that EOG’s exploration well had a target depth of 13,400 feet but it was abandoned at 12,992 feet after failing to find any oil or natural gas.
EOG was trying to prove a theory that below the oil bearing Pliocene rocks, found in the former Trinmar, they could go deeper and find oil in what is called the Miocene or Herrera rocks.
The Business Guardian was told that the well was drilled on a major geological feature, the southern anticline, which stretches from Venezuela in an east/west direction, through the Gulf of Paria and further into onshore Trinidad.
This anticline produces oil in the Bonasse field in the South West Peninsula, onshore Trinidad, in an area operated by TED.
The EOG well was called CT-1 and was located on the anticline and would have penetrated the Pliocene sandstone reservoirs which produce hydrocarbons in the Soldado fields in the Gulf of Paria.
The well, however, went much deeper than these Pliocene reservoirs in search of deeper oil.
These deeper reservoirs are principally the lid Miocene/Herrera sandstones which was the target for the recent discoveries by Touchstone onshore Trinidad. EOG was testing to see if it could make similar discoveries in the Gulf.
Sources worry that because the well did not find deeper reservoirs this could put a damper on further exploration for deep reservoirs in the Gulf of Paria.
Guardian Media send the following questions to EOG Resources:
1. ↓Can you confirm that the well was a dry hole?
2. ↓Did it reach targeted depth or was it stopped at 12,992 feet?
3. What play was the well going after?
4. ↓What is EOG’s next move after this failure?
In a response the company confirmed it was a dry hole.
It said, «The exploration well we recently drilled offshore the southwest of Trinidad was determined to be unsuccessful. The well was exploring older reservoirs below existing producing sections and reached targeted depth. We are integrating the well results with the seismic data and will continue to interpret the data.»
It was on March 24, 2021 that there was a signing of an agreement between State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd for the farm-in and joint operatorship by EOG in Heritage’s Trinidad Northern Areas (TNA) Soldado fields.
Under the agreement EOG was expected to explore and develop any discoveries made on the block. The specific area is about 15% of the TNA Licence Area, and the surrounding areas that have an extensive history with the three major Soldado fields, the Main, East and North Soldado Fields, discovered between 1954 and 1965 and were some of the earliest major discoveries in the Gulf of Paria.
Only recently Energy Minister Stuart Young said he was keeping his fingers crossed that the exploration well would be successful as he talked about the need to increase crude production.
Speaking to the Geological Society of T&T (GSTT) Young said: «As regards its offshore acreage, Heritage signed a farmout agreement and joint operating agreement with EOG Resources Ltd for exploration and development of its East Field in its Trinidad Northern Area.
«The farm-in area comprises of 14,870 hectares over the wider Trinidad Northern Area E&P Licence area comprising approximately 97,000 hectares. EOG has 65% interest in the venture and is the operator.
«The first exploration well was spud on June 10, 2022 and drilling is projected to be completed in 30 days. We are looking forward to good results and increased oil production from this venture.»
There has been in the past significant exploration efforts looking for deeper oil in Trinidad, the most noticeable in the Cretaceous in Trinidad in the early 1990s when Exxon embarked on a major exploration programme to test the Cretaceous reservoirs and were unsuccessful with three dry holes.
However geologist Dr Krishna Persad said he was absolutely sure that the oil is there in the deeper horizon in the Herrera rocks.
He said there is a risk that EOG may have simply drilled in the wrong place.
Dr Persad said: «I know, I know, I don’t think, I know that there is oil below the Pliocene and in the Herrera horizon. Maybe it is unfortunately for them that they drilled in the wrong place because in the South West Soldado field there is a well that was drilled that went through 2000 feet of Herrera pay but it was tight and may have been heavy.»
There is a real risk as well that in the deeper horizon in the Gulf of Paria that the oil could be heavy noted Dr Persad.
He explained: «I looked at where this well was drilled and it seems to be within a trend where the mid to lower Miocene reservoir should have been present and even if the structure was wet that does not negate the potential of the deeper reservoir.
«We know the source rock is the Cretaceous and it is present, and we know that we are in the oil window and that migration has occurred from the source rock to the Pliocene and the structures in the deeper reservoirs will be charged and there is a risk that the charged rocks may have had seepage and migration of the light ends and it could be heavy oil due to the loss of light ends .»
Persad said he is «110 per cent convinced that the Herrera pay exists below the Pliocene in the Gulf of Paria.»
Persad argued that all along the Southern Range Anticline Blocks Herrera oilsands are being ejected by the mud volcanoes.
«I have analysed the oils and they were originally light oils in both the mud volcano, by the Bonasse field and the one further East.
«It is to the West as well. In Eastern Venezuela there is an oil field that produced 50 million barrels of oil from the Herrera on trend. So there is no issue about the if, it’s just unfortunately for them the structure they drilled was wet.»
Persad concluded, «I am saying in the Herrera trends onshore and extends west into the Trinmar acreage and further west into Venezuelan waters and there is still significant oil to be found.»
