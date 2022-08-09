Entrepreneurial Mindset Key to Business Success

Entornointeligente.com /

Participants in the most recent virtual Biz Zone hosted by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) were introduced to principles that can contribute to the development of an entrepreneurial mindset to build successful businesses.

Presenting on the topic ‘Think like an entrepreneur, act like an entrepreneur’, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AltCatalyst, Wayne Beecher, outlined the mental principles that entrepreneurs need to inculcate before they get to the point of manifestation.

He explained that «you first need to look at the mental aspect of things and to know that all things are made in the mind. Your current reality, as it stands, is the subtotal of your decisions which are determined by your thought process and your mental intention and attention whether you are consciously aware of it or not».

This conscious or unconscious awareness, he said, «is what informs the reality that you now experience,» noting that, unfortunately, not a lot of entrepreneurs have been guided by this knowledge.

Mr. Beecher further mentioned the power of intention in enabling persons to focus on the task at hand.

This is the state of mind that directs attention towards a particular business goal.

«All intentions start with a declaration. When you are in pursuit of creating something great, such as a business, it will be required that you are aware of the mental principles and that you apply them with specific intent,» he pointed out.

Manifestation, or the idea that one can bring their goals into reality, is a key ingredient in developing the entrepreneurial mindset.

«Just as the creative process starts with intention, the manifestation process starts with attention, which brings focus to what you are doing, so where your attention goes, your energy flows,» Mr. Beecher noted.

He said that «manifestation is one of the most difficult parts of the process because it is a transition from the mental plain to the spiritual plain, which requires a tremendous expenditure of energy».

Mr. Beecher is encouraging entrepreneurs to adopt these principles as part of their journey and to remain persistent even when they are facing difficult moments.

«Never give up,» he urged.

The session was the first of a two-part series on the entrepreneur mindset. The second session will be held on August 9 via zoom and will be facilitated by Managing Director of Sisters Ink, Opal Levy.

Persons interested in participating in the upcoming session may register on the JBDC website at www.jbdc.net .

