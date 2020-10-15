Chinese wildlife photographers win international honors

Entornointeligente.com /

When Mother Says Run by Li Shanyuan was another big winner, in the Behaviour: Mammals category. [Photo/NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM] Chinese photographers enjoyed more international success as the winners of the 56th Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards were announced at the Natural History Museum in London on Tuesday night.

Of the 16 adult categories, two were won by photographers from China.

Li Shanyuan‘s picture of a family of Pallas’s cats on the steppes of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, titled When Mother Says Run, won the mammalsbehavior category.

The underwater category was won by Cai Songda for his image, The Golden Moment , that shows a tiny diamondback squid paralarva

These followed up Bao Yongqing’s success in winning the overall top prize 12 months ago for his picture, The Moment

