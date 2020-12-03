 EntornoInteligente | US Sees Record-high COVID Infections And Hospitalisations » EntornoInteligente
3 diciembre, 2020

EntornoInteligente | US Sees Record-high COVID Infections And Hospitalisations

1 min ago
2 min read
entornointeligente_us_sees_record_high_covid_infections_and_hospitalisations.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Record-high COVID infections and hospitalisations have been reported in the US, with fears they will not slow in the run-up to Christmas.   The number of people in hospital passed 100,000 for the first time, a figure that has doubled since early November.   New cases rose by a record 195,695 on Wednesday, and the daily death toll of 2,733 was close to a new high.   The city of Los Angeles has reacted to an unprecedented surge there by ordering residents to stay at home.   Nationwide, infections are now closing in on 14 million, with more than 264,000 deaths.   Figures have continued to soar in recent weeks, with around a million new infections reported every week in November – equivalent to 99 every minute

Record-high COVID infections and hospitalisations have been reported in the US, with fears they will not slow in the run-up to Christmas.   The number of people in hospital passed 100,000 for the first time, a figure that has doubled since early November.   New cases rose by a record 195,695 on Wednesday, and the daily death toll of 2,733 was close to a new high.   The city of Los Angeles has reacted to an unprecedented surge there by ordering residents to stay at home.   Nationwide, infections are now closing in on 14 million, with more than 264,000 deaths.   Figures have continued to soar in recent weeks, with around a million new infections reported every week in November – equivalent to 99 every minute.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation